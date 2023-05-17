5 best GTA Online weapons for dealing with griefers in 2023

GTA Online is the type of game where each player is required to work extremely hard to make money. While some gamers are incredibly dedicated to this title, most are casual players just trying to enjoy its challenges. That said, there is also a third section of players infamously known as griefers. These individuals relish in others' losses and ruin the gameplay experience this title offers.

However, the game provides several weapons one can use to defend themselves and give such players a taste of their own medicine. In this regard, here is a list of the five best options you can consider for dealing with griefers in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Widowmaker and 4 other GTA Online weapons ideal for dealing with griefers in 2023

1) Homing Launcher

This weapon is an advanced RPG launcher that was added to the game in 2014 with its Festive Surprise update. Despite being one of the oldest weapons in GTA Online and its story mode, this item is very capable. Due to its Missile Lock-On technology, players can release guided Homing Missiles at targets, and these rockets are extremely destructive.

Griefers will not be able to escape easily, even with the fastest vehicles in this game. The Homing Launcher's source of inspiration is the real-life SA-7 Grail, and those interested, can buy it for $75,000 from Ammu-Nation stores. It is also frequently available in the Gun Van.

2) The Widowmaker

The Widowmaker is Rockstar Games' futuristic take on the popular Minigun. However, instead of shooting bullets, this weapon fires a continuous beam of laser that decimates anyone in its way. It takes mere seconds to destroy NPCs, players, and vehicles with this gun, which can prove to be quite useful against griefers.

It also has a deep clip capacity; hence, players will neither have any shortage of ammo nor do will they have to stop and reload. The Widowmaker can be bought from the Agency Armory for $499,000. This might seem expensive, but its performance is worth that price.

3) Heavy Sniper MK II

The Heavy Sniper MK II is a reinforced Sniper Rifle in GTA Online. It can be obtained by upgrading the base Heavy Sniper in the Mobile Operations Center for an additional cost of $165,375. While it is statistically the same as the latter, the enhanced variant is compatible with attachments, such as tracer magazines, incendiary, armor piercing, and other types of ammunition.

Given the MK II is a sniper rifle, users can take advantage of its long range. This will help in dealing with griefers from far away, where they cannot cause any harm to the player.

4) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is one of the most high-tech weapons in GTA Online. While it doesn't cause any damage, this hand-held pistol can be used to greatly annoy troublemakers. The Up-n-Atomizer releases energy pulses that blow away anything in its path, be it other players or vehicles.

This gadget can be used to disorient griefers, preventing them from using their weapons. One of the best parts about the Up-n-Atomizer is that it needs no ammunition at all. This futuristic pistol is available in the Agency Armory for a price of $399,000.

5) Sticky Bombs

Sticky Bombs are the smallest weapon on this list but are highly effective against adversaries of all types. It is an explosive that can stick to any surface in the game and be remotely exploded at any time. Since most griefers like to use vehicles like the Oppressor MK II in GTA Online, you can throw and stick these bombs on their rides to blow them up.

Not only will this neutralize griefers but will also cause them financial harm. This is because destroyed vehicles require a heavy investment to be fixed. Sticky Bombs are incredibly affordable as well since they cost $600 apiece.

