GTA 6 leaked marketing plan allegedly hints at Rockstar's big promotion strategy

A letter containing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 marketing plans, allegedly sent by Take Two Interactive's Channel Marketing Director, has surfaced online. As per the leaked letter, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are likely moving toward the highly anticipated sequel's initial marketing phase. It was being speculated recently that Grand Theft Auto 6 could turn out to be the most expensive game of all time.

A sizeable portion of the game's overall budget could be allocated towards advertising. That should include billboards and other promotional displays, similar to what is indicated in the aforementioned letter. With that said, let's look closer at Grand Theft Auto 6's alleged marketing plan leak.

A letter allegedly containing GTA 6 marketing plans and strategies has leaked online

Usman @SKizzleAXE REPORT: Take-Two allegedly sent this letter to a hotel in Maimi to tease GTA 6 🤯



Rumors say the person who sent is Paul Swiderski.



You think it's cap or possible?

Twitter user SKizzleAXE uploaded the image of a letter whose contents hint towards Rockstar's big promotion strategy for GTA 6. The letter is addressed to a Miami-based hotel, The Guild Downtown, wherein the sender intends to place an advertising poster on the hotel's exterior. SKizzleAXE has also posted an image of the hotel in question.

It is being reported that the letter has been sent by Take-Two Interactive Software's Channel Marketing Director, Paul Swiderski. As mentioned in the leaked letter, the objective is to promote a AAA game belonging to one of Take-Two's subsidiaries for 12 months, beginning in late summer 2023. This can be assumed to be GTA 6 since Rockstar already announced the game's development in February 2022.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

The sender also mentions covering all the costs regarding the promotional material's installation, maintenance, and removal. Furthermore, they are willing to collaborate with The Guild Downtown to design a poster that meets their building's aesthetic and other necessary standards.

GTA 6 will reportedly be the most expensive game of all time. This shouldn't come as a shock since Grand Theft Auto V and Online have generated a lot of money in the last decade. With the sequel's budget allegedly close to a billion dollars, Rockstar can easily go all out with its promotion.

Additionally, Grand Theft Auto 6 is heavily rumored to take place in Vice City, Rockstar Games' fictional iteration of Miami. While Take-Two targeting a Miami-based hotel makes sense, the authenticity of the leaked artifact remains in question.

