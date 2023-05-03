GTA 6 reportedly going to be the most expensive video game ever made

According to a popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) YouTuber, Grand Theft Auto 6 is reportedly going to be the most expensive video game ever made. Rockstar Games formally confirmed the game through a tweet on February 4, 2022, and it has been under development for quite a while now. However, the longer it takes to develop a game, the more it costs.

Combine that with additional expenditures like marketing and advertisements, and the total could reach an exorbitant amount of money. While there hasn't been an official announcement regarding the budget or anything else linked to GTA 6, let's look at why some believe it could be the most expensive game of all time.

Note: The information in this article is based on speculation.

Well-known YouTuber speculates on the cost of making GTA 6

As per INTER, a very well-known Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, GTA 6 is allegedly going to be the most expensive game of all time. In the aforementioned video, INTER talks about how the game's development cost alone is reportedly 250 million dollars or more. This sum could easily jump to over one billion dollars when considering marketing, promotion, and other expenditures.

With all the money GTA 5 and Online have acquired over the years, there is no shortage of funds. However, INTER also mentions the risks of this kind of investment if the game fails to meet expectations.

Still, it should be remembered that Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time. Even without proper updates and communication from Rockstar Games, the buzz surrounding the sequel continues to grow.

With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Thus, it is highly possible that the developers should have no problem recovering the amount spent on making the game regardless of how well it is received. Rockstar Games is expected to go all out with its promotion, which will likely be equal to if not more than, the amount spent on the marketing campaign of Grand Theft Auto V.

Rockstar is also known to inculcate intricate details in their games, which can take a long time. They are one of the biggest names in the gaming industry and employ thousands of people. Hence, the longer it takes to develop the game, the more they will have to spend on equipment costs and salaries, contributing to raising the overall budget.

