GTA Online insider believes Rockstar may end support for PS4 after PS5's boosted sales

As per a reliable Rockstar Games insider, the company may end support for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on PS4 soon. This is being indicated due to the recent boost in PS5 sales. With the release of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition in 2022, the game became available across three generations of consoles. The developers have already ended support for the original PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game.

Unfortunately, even PS4 and Xbox One players are now increasingly experiencing performance issues. This is why Rockstar might be looking at the prospect of dropping support for these consoles.

Note: The conclusion drawn in this article is based on information provided by an insider.

Tez2 believes Rockstar may end support for GTA Online on PS4 after PS5's boosted sales

The crazy rapid pace of PS5 sales is proving to be an incentive for Rockstar to drop PS4 & Xbox One support this Summer. Shinobi602 @shinobi602



According to Tez2, a popular Rockstar Games insider, PS5's boosted sales might prompt developers to end support for GTA Online on the PS4. This is not only bad news for PS4 players, but also for those on Xbox One, as it is likely that the support for previous-gen consoles will be dropped together.

The PlayStation 5 was launched in November 2020; however, its sales were plagued with stock shortages. It is only now that a large number of units have been consistently made available by Sony. It is being reported that PS5 sales crossed 38.5 million units, with 6.3 million units being sold in 2023's first quarter alone.

The PlayStation 5 is a powerful machine that is capable of much more than its predecessor. Unfortunately, every time Rockstar releases a content update for GTA Online, it has to be optimized to be playable on older consoles as well. This clearly holds back the true potential of the game.

However, PS4 players are still experiencing performance drops that Rockstar has to fix through multiple service updates.

With Grand Theft Auto 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition, we have already seen a glimpse of what is possible on Next Gen consoles. Here are some of the exclusive features of GTA 5 and Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S:

Upscaled graphics

Switchable Graphics mode

Animation upgrades

HSW Car upgrades

Exclusive vehicles

Faster loading times

HDR support

Ray Traced reflections

Criminal Career Builder

Ending support for Grand Theft Auto Online on older consoles will allow Rockstar to completely focus on the game's current-gen version. Additionally, this will allow the developers to divert their attention toward future titles like Grand Theft Auto 6. This is why insiders like Tez2 believe that support for the PS4 versions could end as soon as summer.

