 "The END Of GTA Online": Fans believe Rockstar will drop support for PS4 and Xbox One soon

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and Online have been out for ten years and now span over three generations of consoles. Not only did the game survive this long, but it stayed as popular as ever through a plethora of content updates. However, players on last-gen consoles have recently been experiencing frequent performance drops. These problems arise not because of the game but rather due to the technological limitations of these older gaming systems.

For the same reason, Rockstar ended GTA Online's support on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 a few years ago. Hence, fans now have reason to believe that Grand Theft Auto Online's time on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is finally coming to a close.

Will Rockstar Games end support for GTA Online on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One soon?

While GTA Online is almost as old as the PS4 and Xbox One themselves, with each passing year, a lot has changed within the game's framework. The outdated hardware of these old-gen consoles was bound to come into play with ambitious projects such as this game, and the signs are now showing.

In 2022, Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced, which ported the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While the game is fundamentally the same, the developers were able to take advantage of the superior hardware of these new machines. The game implements ray tracing effects and runs at 60 fps on them.

Be that as it may, more recently, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users have taken to social media to report significant performance drops. Rockstar Games has talked about upcoming service updates for the game, as highlighted in the aforementioned video by MrBossFTW, a well-known GTA YouTuber.

As per him, these service updates will likely tend to the performance issues players have been experiencing. A comment by XxAlex1995AlesanaXx on the same video mentioned how Grand Theft Auto Online is plagued by lag, freezes, and prolonged loading times on the PlayStation 4.

Thus, fans have now started to believe that the PS4 and Xbox One support for the game will soon be dropped. MrBossFTW also included a clip by Twitter user JustMeRyder in his YouTube video which showcased how GTA Online has become unplayable on old-gen consoles.

Ryder @JustMeRyder (2/3) Here is a clip I recorded on my old gen console while doing a mission in the game(2/3) Here is a clip I recorded on my old gen console while doing a mission in the game ⬇️ (2/3) https://t.co/Xghk2MublV

More users came forward and shared their own experiences with performance issues in the game.

M✙D 🌲 @MDXCIX_ @JustMeRyder Haven’t played in a year but yeah it pretty much ran like this on ps4 @JustMeRyder Haven’t played in a year but yeah it pretty much ran like this on ps4

Jeff @guitarboyjeff @JustMeRyder Especially when driving past the Casino on the highway, it glitches out and even the road disappears. @JustMeRyder Especially when driving past the Casino on the highway, it glitches out and even the road disappears.

With everything that is possible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, GTA Online's true potential is being held back by older machines. While Rockstar Games hasn't officially mentioned anything regarding dropping support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, fans believe that the move is imminent.

By pursuing this route, Rockstar will also be able to divert the development team's attention to upcoming titles such as Grand Theft Auto 6.

