“Los Santos Drug Wars update will be the last”: GTA Online fans believe Rockstar will stop supporting PS4 and Xbox One

The latest GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update was released last December on all major platforms, however, fans now think that Rockstar will move away from last-gen consoles for the better. Ryder, an enthusiastic GTA fan, suggested on Twitter today that the current DLC will be the last update for the PS4 and Xbox One, as the game has now become “unplayable”. He mentioned how it runs at 15 fps on consoles while bugged with various game-breaking issues.

Many other fans also seem to agree with them and have contributed their thoughts on social media.

GTA Online fans want Rockstar to leave behind PS4 and Xbox One for the next DLC update

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, Ryder also shared a clip on Twitter today of GTA 5 Enhanced Edition recorded on last-gen consoles. In the footage, they can be seen driving a vehicle to complete a mission. However, the gameplay was running at very low fps with some occasional bugs.

In a follow-up post, they also shared a screenshot of a similar YouTube video, suggesting that many PS4 players have been experiencing these issues on the console.

Famous YouTuber Nick also commented on the post agreeing with Ryder that GTA Online runs at 15 fps on PS4 and Xbox One ever since The Diamond Casino & Resort update came out in 2019.

Other players also shared their thoughts on the situation and suggested that Rockstar stop supporting last-gen consoles for good:

The online experience is indeed far better on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S compared to last-gen platforms, and Rockstar should consider focusing only on current-gen hardware after the completion of The Last Dose update this year.

Some drip-feed content is yet to be released as part of The Last Dose update

Rockstar has added many new vehicles and missions as part of the recent Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update. However, there’s still some content left to be released.

According to famous insider Gaming Detective, three major items will be added to the game as part of the drip-feed content:

Last Dose Hard Mode Event Karin Boor vehicle Merryweather Convoy random event

These will be released before next summer's DLC of 2023.

This could be the last DLC update for last-gen consoles, given the numerous GTA Online money glitches present in the game. However, there has been no official confirmation from the developers on this matter, so fans should wait for an announcement.

