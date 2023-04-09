5 best weaponized cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players have been introduced to a plethora of vehicles over the years. While some cars offer either speed or a sleek and stylish design, weaponized cars have both defensive and offensive capabilities. As of today, there are a total of 93 weaponized vehicles in GTA Online.

Given how deep the catalog is, narrowing down the options can be an exhausting process. So, in order to assist players on their journey, this article lists the five best weaponized cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Ocelot Ardent and 4 more supreme weaponized cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

1) Imponte Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It has a robust design and is included under the Sports Classic cars in GTA Online. What makes it unique is its ability to fly with the help of deployable wings. On top of that, players can fire Homing Missiles at enemies or other players while driving or flying it.

It is based on the DeLorean DMC-12 and has a decent top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h. The Imponte Deluxo can be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,721,500. However, a Trade Price of $3,550,000 is unlocked once players complete the related Doomsday Heist mission.

2) Vapid Imperator

The Vapid Imperator falls under the GTA Online Muscle Cars category. It is based on the 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT Pursuit Special and features a great top speed of 132.75 mph or 213.64 km/h. Along with rocket boost and jump mechanics, it is also compatible with:

Proximity mines

Spinning metal blade

The Vapid Imperator can be purchased from Arena War for a sum of $2,284,940. Once players unlock this car as a sponsorship tier reward in the Arena War Career, its Trade Price of $1,718,000 gets unlocked.

3) Ocelot Ardent

The Ocelot Ardent is part of the game's Sports Classic cars. It has a stylish vintage design based on the Lotus Esprit, and it clocks in at a decent top speed of 117.75 mph or 189.90 km/h. It grants access to dual machine guns, which can be used to neutralize enemies with ease.

To get the Ocelot Ardent in GTA Online, players can go to the in-game website, Warstock Cache & Carry, and pay $1,150,000. Unfortunately, there is no Trade Price attached to this car. That said, it is relatively affordable and players can reclaim 60% of its price tag upon reselling it.

4) Declasse Weaponized Tampa

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is one of the best cars in the game. With a top speed of 112.25 mph or 180.65 km/h, it also supports various armor upgrades and proximity mines. While its windows are not bullet-proof, they can be reinforced at the GTA Online MOC or the Avengers Workshop. Players can also install the following on its roof:

Minigun

Mortar Launcher

Missile Launcher

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa can be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $2,108,050. Additionally, completing the associated MOC mission unlocks its Trade Price of $1,585,000.

5) Annis ZR380

The Annis ZR380 is one of the JDM cars in GTA Online. It is a weaponized and armored vehicle with a blistering top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h. Its design is based on the real-life cars Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and Porsche 935. Players can weaponize it by installing the following:

Proximity mines

Spinning metal blades

Scoops

Dual Machine Guns

Mega Blade

Annis ZR380 has three variants - Nightmare, Apocalypse, and Future Shock. Those interested can buy it from Arena War for a price of $2,138,640. Like the Vapid Imperator, it can be accessed at a Trade Price of $1,608,000 if you unlock it as a sponsorship tier reward in the Arena War career.

