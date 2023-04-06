New GTA Online Gunrunning discounts this week (April 6 - April 12)

There are endless things to buy in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, but many players refrain from purchasing them due to exorbitant price tags. However, a lot of these commodities become available at generous discounts during the game's event weeks. Owing to this tradition, the prices of the following items have been slashed through April 12, 2023:

Bunkers

Mobile Operations Center

Ocelot Ardent

HVY Nightshark

Grotti Furia

While they are on sale at discounted rates, it is still important to glance at each item's benefits and drawbacks before claiming any of them.

All discounted items available in GTA Online through April 12, 2023

GTA Online Bunkers are off by 30% this week. Players can purchase one of the many available in the game to earn money by manufacturing and selling weapons. They can also buy the various upgrades on 30% discount.

Through April 12, 2023, Bunker Sell missions will also pay 1.5 times the usual. Thus, it is a great time to purchase one and get started with the Gunrunning Business.

Mobile Operations Center

Discount - 30%

The Mobile Operations Center (MOC) is a heavily durable trailer that can act as a personal vehicle storage, mobile weapons/automobile workshop, and a living quarter. This can be done by installing additional bays in the trailer.

The MOC can be bought for $857,500 this week from Warstock Cache and Carry. Even its upgrades are available on a 30% discount. Once purchased, players can store it inside their Bunkers and trigger exclusive missions from inside.

Ocelot Ardent

Discount - 30%

The Ocelot Ardent is a sports car capable of being weaponized. It can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry and is available for $805,000 due to the GTA Online weekly update discount.

Its design is based on the real-life car Lotus Esprit and has an in-game top speed of 117.75 mph or 189.50 mph. Players can customize it at Los Santos Customs, inside the MOC or the Avenger Workshop.

HVY Nighstark

Discount - 30%

The HVY Nighshark is a heavy duty off-road vehicle in GTA Online. It is available for $871,500 at Warstock Cache & Carry for this week only. The model's design is based on the real-life car Dartz Kombat T-98 and clocks in at a top speed of 104.75 mph or 168.58 km/h.

The Nighstshark can be customized inside the MOC or the Avengers Workshop. Through Los Santos Customs, players can install bulletproof window plates in this car.

Grotti Furia

Discount - 30%

Grotti Furia is a supercar in GTA Online whose design is based on several high-performance Ferraris. Due to the discount, players can acquire it for $1,198,000 from Legendary Motorsport before April 13, 2023.

This car has a great top speed of 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h. Its Trade Price can be unlocked by completing the Diamond Casino Heist through the Yung Ancestor method and choosing Furia as the getaway vehicle.

Poll : Are you planning to buy any of these items in GTA Online this week? Yes No 0 votes