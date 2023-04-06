Huge Bunker bonuses in GTA Online this event week (April 6 - April 12, 2023)

Rockstar Games is offering bonus payouts to GTA Online players who complete quests related to Bunkers from April 6, 2023, to April 12, 2023. These include the Bunker Series and Bunker Sell missions. Players will also get a boost to their Bunker's research and production rates for the entire week.
To earn all the bonuses on offer this week, players will first have to buy a Bunker in the game. This can be done by accessing the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and purchasing a Bunker that best suits one's needs.
All bonus rewards offered for Bunker missions in GTA Online this event week (April 6, 2023 - April 12, 2023)
With the release of a new GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games is offering the following bonuses in the game:
- Double money and RP - Complete a Bunker Series
- 1.5 times speed boost - Bunker research and production
- 1.5 times money and RP - Complete Bunker Sell missions
To play the Bunker Series, players will first have to purchase a Bunker. Once that is done, they will be able to access the Bunker Series under the Adversary Modes playlist in the game's pause menu.
Players can either steal or buy supplies using the laptop within the Bunker. The production phase will begin once supplies are in stock. They can acquire staff upgrades to increase the rate of research and production even further.
After enough stock is produced, players can sell it to various clients. They can make a lot of money this week by doing Bunker Sell missions and taking advantage of the temporary payout increase.
Here is a list of all GTA Online Bunkers that can be purchased:
- Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000
- Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000
- Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000
- Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000
- Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000
- Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000
- Grand Senora Oil Fields Bunker - $2,035,000
- Grand Senora Desert Bunker - $2,120,000
- Smoke Tree Road Bunker - $2,205,000
- Thomson Scrapyard Bunker - $2,290,000
- Farmhouse Bunker - $2,375,000
It is best to choose a property based on its location on the map rather than going for the cheapest one available. This will make all Bunker missions more convenient and easier to complete.
