Huge Bunker bonuses in GTA Online this event week (April 6 - April 12, 2023)

Rockstar Games is offering bonus payouts to GTA Online players who complete quests related to Bunkers from April 6, 2023, to April 12, 2023. These include the Bunker Series and Bunker Sell missions. Players will also get a boost to their Bunker's research and production rates for the entire week.

To earn all the bonuses on offer this week, players will first have to buy a Bunker in the game. This can be done by accessing the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and purchasing a Bunker that best suits one's needs.

All bonus rewards offered for Bunker missions in GTA Online this event week (April 6, 2023 - April 12, 2023)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Annis 300R is back



Virtue for purchase ($2,980,000 - $2,235,000)



Rabbit Peyote Plants are live



2x GTA$ & RP

- Diamond/Missile Base/Bunker Series

- Power Mad Adv Mode



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Bunker Sell Missions



1.5x Speed Boost

- Bunker Production & Research

#GTAOnline [Apr 6 - 13]Annis 300R is backVirtue for purchase ($2,980,000 - $2,235,000)Rabbit Peyote Plants are live2x GTA$ & RP- Diamond/Missile Base/Bunker Series- Power Mad Adv Mode1.5x GTA$ & RP- Bunker Sell Missions1.5x Speed Boost- Bunker Production & Research [Apr 6 - 13]Annis 300R is backVirtue for purchase ($2,980,000 - $2,235,000)Rabbit Peyote Plants are live2x GTA$ & RP- Diamond/Missile Base/Bunker Series- Power Mad Adv Mode1.5x GTA$ & RP- Bunker Sell Missions1.5x Speed Boost- Bunker Production & Research#GTAOnline https://t.co/vW48fpCWQh

With the release of a new GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games is offering the following bonuses in the game:

Double money and RP - Complete a Bunker Series

- Complete a Bunker Series 1.5 times speed boost - Bunker research and production

- Bunker research and production 1.5 times money and RP - Complete Bunker Sell missions

To play the Bunker Series, players will first have to purchase a Bunker. Once that is done, they will be able to access the Bunker Series under the Adversary Modes playlist in the game's pause menu.

Players can either steal or buy supplies using the laptop within the Bunker. The production phase will begin once supplies are in stock. They can acquire staff upgrades to increase the rate of research and production even further.

After enough stock is produced, players can sell it to various clients. They can make a lot of money this week by doing Bunker Sell missions and taking advantage of the temporary payout increase.

Here is a list of all GTA Online Bunkers that can be purchased:

Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000

Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000

Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000

Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000

Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000

Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000

Grand Senora Oil Fields Bunker - $2,035,000

Grand Senora Desert Bunker - $2,120,000

Smoke Tree Road Bunker - $2,205,000

Thomson Scrapyard Bunker - $2,290,000

Farmhouse Bunker - $2,375,000

It is best to choose a property based on its location on the map rather than going for the cheapest one available. This will make all Bunker missions more convenient and easier to complete.

Poll : Do you own a Bunker in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes