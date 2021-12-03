How to play the Bunker Series in GTA Online

GTA Online players have a financial incentive by playing in the Bunker Series this week.

These Adversary Modes first showed up back in the 2017 Gunrunning update. It's still as relevant now as it was back then. This week, players can earn triple the rewards with the Bunker Series. All they need to do is get themselves a bunker. GTA Online takes it right below the surface with these Deathmatches.

The Bunker Series isn't too difficult once the players get a hang of it. Now is the perfect opportunity to try out this Adversary Mode. GTA Online players who own a Bunker will have a distinct advantage here. They can earn a good amount of cash and reputation points.

GTA Online: How to play the Bunker Series

Bonuses on Gunrunning Sell Missions, Triple Rewards on the Bunker Series, 2X GTA$ and RP on Mobile Operations Missions and Top Fun, and more: Head underground and come out on top during the GTA Online Gunrunning Event.Bonuses on Gunrunning Sell Missions, Triple Rewards on the Bunker Series, 2X GTA$ and RP on Mobile Operations Missions and Top Fun, and more: rsg.ms/23ac136 Head underground and come out on top during the GTA Online Gunrunning Event.Bonuses on Gunrunning Sell Missions, Triple Rewards on the Bunker Series, 2X GTA$ and RP on Mobile Operations Missions and Top Fun, and more: rsg.ms/23ac136 https://t.co/ptDT3U2fcK

The Bunker Series playlist offers seven games in GTA Online. Here's how players can take part in these Deathmatches.

Basic requirements

GTA Online players will first need to buy a Bunker. They can purchase this property over at the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Players can access it on their main phone (via eyefind.info).

Like most properties in GTA Online, Bunkers may cost a few million. Their price ranges from $1,165,000 to $4,070,000, so players need to save their money if they want to buy. Bunkers are a basic necessity for the Doomsday heists.

Once the property is purchased, players will have access to the Bunker Series. They will show up in future playlists shortly afterwards.

How to play the Bunker Series

GTA Online players can start by opening up the pause menu. They need to select the "Online" tab, which is one of the first ones. Here's where they can play Adversary Mode against other players.

The Bunker Series will be located in the "Online" tab. There are seven different games in total, under the Bunker title:

Every Bullet Counts

Juggernaut

Kill Quota

Resurrection

Slasher

Till Death Do Us Part

Trading Places

As the name suggests, all these Deathmatches will be held in a Bunker. GTA Online players will have to navigate tight spaces if they want to survive. The Bunker Series will favor those who understand the map layout.

Earn triple rewards in the Bunker Series this week (December 2021)

GTA Online players have until 13 December 2021 to play the Bunker Series and earn triple the rewards. This gives them almost two weeks to reap in their rewards. December will be a great month for players who own a Bunker.

