Top 5 fastest Super cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The Last Dose update brought a new Super car to GTA Online. Some players might wonder what the fastest vehicles in this class are now that it has a new addition.

The top five Super cars, in terms of maximum top speed, are still unsurprisingly dominated by HSW vehicles. In fact, four of the top five automobiles in this class have Hao's Special Works upgrades. It is worth mentioning that the term "fastest" here simply refers to high top speed rather than lap time.

Note: All objective data used here was provided by YouTuber Broughy1322.

Weaponized Ignus (HSW) and other fast Super cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

5) 811

The Pfister 811 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 132.5 mph

The fastest non-HSW Super car in GTA Online is the Pfister 811. Its top speed is incredibly high and is particularly useful in races where the player primarily drives on a straight road. However, the vehicle's lap time is actually one of the weakest in its class due to its severe understeer and traction issues.

Nevertheless, since PS4, Xbox One, and PC players lack HSW vehicles, the Pfister 811 would be the fastest Super car for them in this class. The Pfister 811's price of $1,135,000 is surprisingly affordable.

4) Cyclone II (HSW)

The Coil Cyclone II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 141 mph

The Coil Cyclone II is easily one of the best Super cars in all of GTA Online. Its top speed of 141 mph is excellent, putting it firmly in fourth place overall for its class. However, its lap time of 0:55.823 puts it in second place. This means that this vehicle is well-balanced for both races involving straight roads and tons of turns.

The Coil Cyclone II's high top speed is unheard of for an electric vehicle. Keep in mind that the non-HSW version only has a top speed of 119.25 mph, which is one of the weakest in its class.

3) Weaponized Ignus (HSW)

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 146.25 mph

Interestingly, the Weaponized Ignus with HSW modifications is ranked third overall in the Super class.

The Weaponized Ignus is the only weaponized vehicle that can use Hao's Special Works. It is also the only one with a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

GTA Online's Weaponized Ignus is first in its class for lap time, having a record of 0:55.589. The next two vehicles might have a faster top speed, but the Weaponized Ignus is the overall best option for general races.

2) Entity MT (HSW)

The Overflod Entity MT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 150.5 mph

Up next is the Entity MT with HSW modifications. Its lap time is nothing special, but its top speed of 150.5 mph puts it firmly in second place among Super cars. The original Entity MT without HSW was already very fast with a top speed of 131.25 mph, so it's no surprise that upgrading it would put it near the top in GTA Online.

The Entity MT's suspension is a bit bouncy, and there isn't much else to say about the Overflod Entity MT apart from its amusing description possessing several censored words.

1) Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 151.75 mph

In first place is the mighty Principe Deveste Eight. Unlike the Entity MT, the Deveste Eight actually has a very good lap time, making it an all-around excellent option for most races.

The Deveste Eight is also cheaper than the Entity MT ($2,905,000 vs. $3,200,000).

No other Super cars will debut in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update. Players will have to wait for the next patch in order to see something potentially usurp the Principe Deveste Eight.

