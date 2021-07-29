GTA Online has changed quite a bit since the launch of the Los Santos Tuners update, as cars have become even more important. The update, based on tuning cars and racing them in PVP races, has brought GTA Online into the spotlight for a lot of racing game players.

With the new update, there are many new cars in the game that are really good for racing, but that doesn't leave behind rides that have been in GTA Online for years. Supercars are the definition of speed in GTA Online - be it in free roam or in the racing game modes.

One such supercar was released on June 28th, 2016, during the Pfister 811 Week event, and that car was the Pfister 811 itself.

The Pfister 811 in GTA Online: Everything you need to know

“Meet the future of hybrid tech: Pfister took billions of dollars in subsidies for low-carbon research and used it to refine an electric motor until it gives more kick than a turbo charger. And don't worry about accidentally investing in the environment: the assembly process alone produces enough CO2 to offset two thousand acres of otherwise useless rainforest. Win-win.” — Legendary Motorsport description

The Pfister 811 is heavily inspired by the Porsche 918 Hypercar and the Koenigsegg Regera. This supercar was made for speed. This monster machine has a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), which has been recorded by Broughy1322.

This is a two door super car which runs on the AWD drivetrain. The vehicle can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for a straggering $1,135,000. This car is really good for races and to travel across the map with, boasting high top speed and good handling.

This car has a lot of customizable modifications and speed enhancements too. It is one of the fastest in the game and also one of the best looking vehicles in GTA Online. Although this is not from the Los Santos Tuners update, it is still one of the best cars in the game to take to a race in GTA Online.

