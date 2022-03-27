Should GTA Online players get the Principe Deveste Eight?

Deveste Eight may seem like a punny name for a GTA Online vehicle, yet it's about to ruin the competition.

With the recent announcement of GTA+ membership, Rockstar decided to bring some attention to past vehicles. Deveste Eight has been around GTA Online since 2019. It was part of a weekly event for the Arena Wars.

While its respectable top speed has always been well regarded, it's very likely to improve in a future update. GTA+ members will receive a complimentary upgrade for their free Deveste Eight. However, this feature is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Will the Principe Deveste Eight become viable in GTA Online?

Tez2 @TezFunz2



HSW Deveste Eight is drip-feed. There's also HSW Brioso R/A and maybe a few more. @videotech_ Rockstar has been able to offer targeted sales/bonuses to players for a while now. Take Prime Gaming as an example. This is basically the same, but Rockstar's own service.HSW Deveste Eight is drip-feed. There's also HSW Brioso R/A and maybe a few more. @videotech_ Rockstar has been able to offer targeted sales/bonuses to players for a while now. Take Prime Gaming as an example. This is basically the same, but Rockstar's own service.HSW Deveste Eight is drip-feed. There's also HSW Brioso R/A and maybe a few more.

This article will take a look at the current performance of this vehicle. It's an extremely fast vehicle at the moment, yet future updates could make it even faster. Here is what GTA Online players can expect very soon.

Price and performance

GTA Online players can buy this vehicle at Legendary Motorsport. Of course, they will need to pay $1,795,000. This vehicle does not have any trade prices.

Needless to say, this ultra hypercar is among the fastest vehicles in the entire game. According to Broughy1322, it can reach very fast speeds of 131.75 miles per hour. This is especially noticeable when going in straight lines. However, it lacks cornering ability, so it's best used for Stunt Races.

GTA Online players need to be careful when driving this vehicle. It lacks durability without armor upgrades, which makes it prone to damage. Players should mainly use it for racing purposes. Otherwise, it would be torn to shreds in a public lobby. It's not really meant for any combat usage.

It can be converted with Hao's Special Works

Hao's Special Works really does bring out the best in vehicles. Players can upgrade select vehicles to make them go much faster. However, this auto shop is exclusive for next-gen consoles. The upgrades also fetch a very high price tag, so players should keep that in mind.

According to Rockstar Games, the Deveste Eight can be converted with HSW Vehicle Upgrades. The release date hasn't been revealed yet, but what is known is that GTA+ members get early access.

HSW Vehicle Upgrades are best known for their significant increase in top speeds. For instance, a fully converted Cyclone II can go from 119.25 to 141 miles per hour. The Deveste Eight is already extremely fast, so players can only imagine what HSW Vehicle Upgrades can do.

The bottom line

Tez2 @TezFunz2



You can also see the Brioso R/A in the other thumbnail confirming it's part of the drip-feed.

#GTAOnline Turns out Rockstar already showcases the Deveste Eight within the thumbnail of one of HSW races.You can also see the Brioso R/A in the other thumbnail confirming it's part of the drip-feed. Turns out Rockstar already showcases the Deveste Eight within the thumbnail of one of HSW races.You can also see the Brioso R/A in the other thumbnail confirming it's part of the drip-feed.#GTAOnline https://t.co/oIxHjpVGMs

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners should keep an eye on this vehicle. In the very near future, the Deveste Eight may see further improvements with Hao's Special Works. 131.75 miles per hour is ridiculously fast, but it may go even faster.

GTA Online players that already have this vehicle will be in very good shape. Those who are considering it should wait until the HSW Vehicle Upgrades are fully available. Rockstar Games will keep their players updated when it happens.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

