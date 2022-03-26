Is the Coil Cyclone II from GTA Online worth buying?

The Coil Cyclone II is the latest electric vehicle to arrive in GTA Online.

Based on the Rimac Nevera, this hypercar is the second model in the Cyclone series. It was part of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release for GTA Online, along with Hao's Special Works. Players can modify the Cyclone II with some really powerful conversions.

Like most new vehicles in GTA Online, this electric car will leave a hole in the player's wallet. Further upgrades will also cost extra, so players should keep that in mind. The question remains whether or not it's worth the price.

Here is a brief GTA Online review of the Coil Cyclone II

GTA Online players are also looking for the fastest rides. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners now have the perfect answer. They should definitely take a look at the Cyclone II.

Where to buy and how much it costs

Like most flashy vehicles, players can find this one in Legendary Motorsport. All they need to do is look up the website using their phone.

The Cyclone II costs a whopping $2,250,000, making it slightly more expensive than the original model. Meanwhile, HSW vehicle upgrades cost $475,000. Hao's Special Works is a basic necessity for this vehicle, since the auto shop can bring out its full potential.

Overall performance (including HSW upgrades)

Its top speed depends on whether or not it has the HSW upgrades. A Cyclone II without any modifications will reach speeds of 119.25 miles per hour. Meanwhile, HSW upgrades will take it all the way up to 141 miles per hour. These findings were accurately tested by vehicle expert Broughy1322.

The Cyclone II has excellent acceleration, which means players can go from zero to a hundred instantly. Its crazy top speed makes it the perfect racing vehicle. GTA Online players can easily clear ramps from a very short distance.

With that said, HSW upgrades can be disabled in certain races. Players should keep that in mind when they are looking for one.

How does it compare to the original Cyclone?

The Cyclone II is the superior vehicle in every statistical category. While the original has a top speed of 116.25 miles per hour, HSW upgrades take the second model to another level. 141 miles per hour is ridiculously fast by this game's standards, especially for land races.

Of course, the Cyclone I is much cheaper than its counterpart, since it only costs $1,890,000. By comparison, the Cyclone II is worth a minimum of $2,725,000 with HSW vehicle upgrades.

Final verdict

The Cyclone II is a worthy addition to any garage. With HSW upgrades, it's easily among the fastest vehicles in the entire game. It also has a good selection of custom paint jobs for personal use.

GTA Online players will need to spend a lot of money to make it work. However, it's absolutely worth the investment, considering its exceptionally high stats. Players will have to be very careful when controlling this super-fast vehicle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul