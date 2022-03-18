5 fastest GTA Online vehicles after next gen update

GTA Online just got a major retouch with the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition. The new version brings in exclusive new vehicles and upgrades to existing ones. This article selects some of the fastest vehicles from the update, including both new and existing ones.

Fastest vehicles from the next gen edition of GTA Online

5) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - 146.3 mph

The Pegassi Ignus was a fantastic car introduced in GTA Online's The Contract DLC. It performed admirably and looked stunning, earning it a spot on many players' wishlists. It could not, however, be upgraded with Imani technology, which most other cars could.

With this new edition of the game, players of GTA Online got what they wanted: a weaponized version of the same car. Furthermore, the unique performance upgrades at Hao's Special Works make this new Ignus even better.

All of this benefit, however, comes at a cost of $3,245,000, making it the most expensive car in this new upgrade.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic - 150.5 mph

The Turismo Classic is a trip down to nostalgia lane, as it's based on some of the best sports cars from the 80s. It also reminds long-time GTA players of the original Turismo from the 3D Universe.

The car performs quite well in Grand Theft Auto Online, but it gets outperformed by some of the modern cars. As such, the best thing needed for this car was a performance upgrade, which Hao's Special Works provides in this new version.

At $705,000, buying the Turismo Classic and upgrading it is a great deal for most players.

3) Bravado Banshee - 153 mph

The Banshee, as an iconic vehicle in the franchise, is getting the treatment it deserves. The Bravado Banshee has two different variants, but the HSW upgrade is only applicable on the base variant.

This upgrade makes it much faster than the 900R supercar variant, which is also considered an upgrade. The car is available at different price points, starting from $90,000 to $126,000.

2) Karin S95 - 155.5 mph

The Karin S95 is one of five new cars that have arrived in the new edition of GTA Online. Fans have been asking for a car based on the Toyota GT86 for a long time, and Rockstar has delivered it. With the HSW upgrade, it's the fastest car in this new edition of the game.

1) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike - 157.5 mph

The Hakuchou Drag Bike is a unique choice to be getting HSW upgrades. It's the only motorcycle to be getting the upgrades, and it's also the fastest vehicle on the list. The Hakuchou Drag Bike can be bought for $976,000 from Legendary Motorsports.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

