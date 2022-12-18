The Overflod Entity MT is the latest car with Hao's Special Works modifications in GTA Online, so the question is: How does it compare to other HSW vehicles? Most cars with this modification are absurdly good, especially compared to other automobiles in their vehicle class.

GTA Online players should know that the Overflod Entity MT is faster than all non-HSW Super cars. However, its lap time is a different story. There are some significant flaws to address on this front.

All data provided in this article was first documented by YouTuber Broughy1322.

The Overflod Entity MT has some ups and downs compared to other HSW vehicles in GTA Online

This car has the usual Hao's Special Works livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

Let's start with the positives:

The Overflod Entity MF is faster than six other HSW vehicles

It has a nice aesthetic to it

Good customization options

However, it has some noticeable flaws that are worth addressing:

Terrible handling flags

It's more expensive than most other HSW vehicles

Even with the modifications enabled, the Overflod Entity MT's lap time is only ranked 19th overall for Super cars, which is terrible for the cost of this investment

Ultimately, this new car is best-suited for GTA Online players who want something that looks nice since its actual performance is rather disappointing.

Overflod Entity MTF data in GTA Online

This Super car has a top speed of 150.5 mph, making it second place in its vehicle class overall. That's quite excellent, as the only thing faster than it is another HSW vehicle (the Principe Deveste Eight).

Sadly, top speed isn't everything. The Overflod Entity Mt lap time is 1:00.494, making it 19th in the Super vehicle class. That mediocre lap time is due to this car's atrocious handling, making this automobile the worst for some races against several vehicles without Hao's Special Works upgrades.

Comparison to other HSW vehicles in GTA Online

The Principe Deveste Eight is a better Super car for races (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's easiest to compare this ride to other Super cars that can get Hao's Special Works modifications, starting with top speeds and then their lap times:

Overflod Entity MT: 150.5 mph and 1:00.494

150.5 mph and 1:00.494 Pegassi Weaponized Ignus: 146.25 mph and 0:55.589

146.25 mph and 0:55.589 Coil Cyclone II: 141 mph and 0:55.823

141 mph and 0:55.823 Principe Deveste Eight: 151.75 mph and 0:58.359

This new car's top speed is excellent, but its overall lap time is noticeably worse based on this data. The Weaponized Ignus, Cyclone II, and Deveste Eight are all in the top four for their class regarding lap times.

By comparison, a 19th placement isn't as notable. Keep in mind that other HSW vehicles tend to excel in both top speed and lap times, making the Overflod Entity MT a bit outclassed on this front.

Is the new car worth it?

It's very fast, at the very least (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, this vehicle isn't ideal for races. If you wish to spend money on getting this new car, then it should purely be for its good aesthetics since there are better alternatives otherwise.

Rockstar Games could theoretically remove its undesirable Advanced Flags in the future, but that's not something that GTA Online players should realistically expect. To this car's credit, it is genuinely fast and can suffice in situations where there are barely any turns required of its driver.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

