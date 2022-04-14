What is the fastest Super Car in GTA Online? (April 2022)

The fastest Super Car in GTA Online will depend on which version of the game the player is playing.

On the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the Principe Deveste Eight is the fastest car in this vehicle class, boasting a whopping top speed of 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h).

That's an impressive speed, although that's only possible with Hao's Special Work's performance upgraded enabled.

Meanwhile, PS4, Xbox One, and PC players should know that the Grotti Vigilante is their fastest Super Car, with an impressive top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h).

The fastest Super Car in GTA Online (April 2022)

The Deveste Eight needs HSW Upgrades to be the fastest Super car in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The top ten fastest Super Cars in GTA Online as of April 2022 are as follows:

Principe Deveste Eight - 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h) Grotti Vigilante - 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h) Coil Cyclone II - 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h) Weaponized Ignus - 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h) Declasse Scramjet - 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) Pfister 811 - 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h) Bravado Banshee 900R - 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) Overflod Entity XXR - 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h) Overflod Zeno - 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) Grotti X80 Proto - 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h)

Keep in mind that the Principe Deveste Eight, Coil Cyclone II, and Weaponized Ignus are all Hao's Special Works' performance upgrades enabled. The first car would still be in the top ten if it were disabled, but the other two wouldn't make this list.

Principe Deveste Eight

As of April 2022, the Principe Deveste Eight is unquestionably the fastest Super Car in GTA Online. Here is what players should know about this sweet ride:

Price: $1,795,000

$1,795,000 Trade Price: N/A

N/A Top Speed (Without HSW Upgrades): 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h)

131.75 mph (212.03 km/h) Top Speed (With HSW Upgrades): 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h)

GTA+ members got access to this vehicle with its upgrades earlier than other players. According to Broughy1322, this vehicle is only ranked fourth in the Super Car vehicle class when it comes to overall lap times.

Hence, it is the fastest option for this vehicle class, but there are better options when it comes to races due to this lap time.

How these top speeds were calculated in GTA Online

GTA Online players should know that all of the top speeds posted in this article come from data that YouTuber Broughy1322 compiled. The formula he uses is Speed = Distance ÷ Time. His website further describes how he documents these top speeds:

"The footage for all five runs was then added into video editing software and analysis was carried out to find, to the frame (1/30th of a second), how long each car took to hit the second checkpoint after hitting the first for each run. The maximum variance in all results for any car was 2 frames (which leads to a maximum standard deviation of 0.25 mph), but the majority were identical. All of these times were then averaged to get a single value for time taken to traverse the distance for each car."

Do note that this excerpt is only a short part of his method. Still, it shows how meticulous his work is in documenting top speeds in GTA Online.

