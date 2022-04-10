What is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online? (April 2022)

The fastest muscle car in GTA Online is a surprisingly complex question. There are three options to consider:

Arbiter GT: Fastest muscle car in the game, but only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and requires HSW Upgrades

Fastest muscle car in the game, but only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and requires HSW Upgrades Imperator (Arena Wars): Fastest muscle car without HSW Upgrades, but it's a weaponized vehicle

Fastest muscle car without HSW Upgrades, but it's a weaponized vehicle Pißwasser Dominator: Fastest regular muscle car

There is still a sizable portion of the GTA Online playerbase that isn't playing on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, which means they won't have access to the Arbiter GT. It's also worth noting that the Arbiter GT's top speed is normally 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h), which isn't impressive.

In fact, its amazing top speed only comes from HSW upgrades, which brings it up to 141.25 mph (227.32 km/h).

The fastest muscle car in GTA Online (April 2022)

The promotional screenshot that shows off the Arbiter GT (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's not even halfway into the year, so there's bound to be a new car that's faster than the Arbiter GT down the line. As of right now, it's the de facto fastest muscle car in GTA Online.

Here are the top speeds of this vehicle class (according to Broughy1322):

Arbiter GT (with HSW Upgrades): 141.25 mph (227.32 km/h)

141.25 mph (227.32 km/h) Imperator (Arena Wars): 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h)

132.75 mph (213.64 km/h) Dominator (Arena Wars): 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) Impaler (Arena Wars): 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h)

130.00 mph (209.21 km/h) Pißwasser Dominator: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

The HSW Upgrades give the Arbiter GT a substantial advantage over other cars in this vehicle class in GTA Online. It makes sense since this brand-new feature also makes other HSW vehicles blaze past non-HSW vehicles.

For example, The fastest land-based car in this game is the S95, with a top speed of 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h). It's yet another HSW vehicle, although it's a Sports car.

What are HSW performance upgrades?

Naturally, one might wonder what HSW performance upgrades are, given that they make every vehicle eligible for it so much faster than their competition. Essentially, these upgrades convert the player's original vehicle to the same vehicle but with significantly better performance.

It's only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, so PS4, Xbox One, and PC players can't utilize this feature. Only the following vehicles can currently benefit from Hao's Special Works:

Arbiter GT

Astron Custom

Banshee

Brioso R/A

Cyclone II

Deveste Eight

Hakuchou Drag Bike

S95

Sentinel XS

Turismo Classic

Weaponized Ignus

New and existing vehicles could always be added to that list in the future. Also, keep in mind that HSW performance upgrades cost extra money that is separate from the vehicles themselves.

Fastest muscle cars for last-gen GTA Online

The Imperator (Apocalypse in this screenshot) is the next-fastest option (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sadly, PS4, Xbox One, and PC players cannot use the Arbiter GT in all its glory. As a result, they're stuck with the Imperator (Arena Wars) as their fastest option. It's a solid 8.5 mph slower than the Arbiter GT, although it is still a decent car in its own right.

Rockstar Games has made no announcements regarding when PC players can expect to get Hao's Special Works and these impressive vehicles in GTA Online.

