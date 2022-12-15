How does GTA Online's new Entity MT perform after Los Santos Drug Wars DLC?

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has brought in a bunch of new vehicles. They are already available in the game and purchasable by gamers. One of the new cars introduced with the DLC is the Entity MT, which many may argue looks precisely like the Koenigsegg Jesko.

This article will cover the many customization options available for the car and answer players' questions about its performance. The car's stock form looks good and can be improved with the many customization options available.

A new Entity car is now available in GTA Online.

Performance on the road

Legendary Motorsport has the following description for Entity MT:

“FAST. Adjective. Definition: Moving or capable of moving at high speed. In a sentence: The Overflod Entity MT is so fast I **** the **** out of my ******** *** and ******* **** ****** everywhere.”

Entity MT is priced at $2,355,000 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport. Players can customize the Jesko-inspired car at Los Santos Customs and Hao's Special Works. It can also be modified in the Vehicle Workshop if players own it.

Manufactured by Overflod, the car is a two-seater with awe-inspiring speed and acceleration statistics. The car's braking and handling, however, are pretty average. The car is said to have reached a top speed of 162 mph. But it's pretty unofficial now, with plenty of gamers testing the new car.

Popular YouTube streamer Broughy1322 will officially test the car's top speed, with and without upgrades.

Handling and Engine Resistance

As tested by YouTuber HarmNone, the car has impressive traction and grips the road pretty well until it doesn't. It can confuse players when it grips well on straight tracks but not so much on some corners. Entity MT also has some under-steer which is not helpful around corners.

The car's engine, however, feels just like the Entity XXR's engine as it's driven around. The engine sounds revving but not going as fast as it should be. Entity XXR gave players a sense of some engine resistance where the car felt like it could go a lot faster.

On straight roads, the car zips and feels like a beast, but it's on tight corners where the car loses handling, with the rear skirting too much.

Upgrade costs

Basic upgrade costs for the Entity MT are listed below:

Race Brakes - $35000

EMS Upgrade, Level 4 - $33500

Competition Suspension - $4400

Race Transmission - $40000

Turbo Tuning - $50000

Players can upgrade the car even further at Hao's Special Works to improve the acceleration, top speed, and handling. HSW upgrades for the Entity MT cost a further $850,000.

HSW upgrade costs for the Entity MT are listed below:

HSW Brakes - GTA$60000

HSW Engine Tune - GTA$60000

HSW Suspension - GTA$7500

HSW Transmission - GTA$50000

HSW Stage III Turbo - GTA$100000

Applying HSW upgrades increases acceleration further and raises the top speed and traction to the max. HSW upgrades, however, do get disabled in races at times.

The car's roof can be kept open or closed in terms of customization. There are several options for spoiler wings, with the Entity Wing option making the Entity MT look even more like the Koenigsegg Jesko.

The car costs quite a lot, so it might not get immediately purchased by many. Entity MT does look fantastic, thanks to the exterior design inspiration from Koenigsegg Jesko. But given the odd issues in handling going awry and the engine resistance at times, it might not be an ideal car for races.

