A game like GTA 5, which has been around for almost a decade, has tons of content stuffed into it. The game's online component is overflowing with vehicles, and each new DLC adds more. Online features approximately 700 vehicles.

This week's GTA Online update offers the Overflod Entity XXR at a sweet 30% discount. The car is normally priced at $2.3 million and has no trade price. The discount knocks the price down to $1.6 million, which seems like a steal. Here's a look at the car and why it may not be a great purchase.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Why GTA Online players should avoid buying the Entity XXR

In GTA Online, the Overflod Entity XXR made its debut with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series DLC. The car is mainly based on the Koenigsegg One:1 and Agera R. As far as looks go, the developers have done a good job with the resemblance. The car even comes equipped with carbon fiber wheels, which is a neat addition.

Customization-wise, there's not a whole lot on offer. The regular performance upgrades coupled with a few bumper and hood options are available. The older Entity XF has more acceleration and power than the new XXR, which is quite anomalous.

Before this DLC dropped, the developers added engine resistance and downforce to the game. This was done in an effort to make the cars drive more realistically, but it ended up ruining some cars altogether. The car has great straight-line speed and acceleration but is held back by a lack of downforce. The XXR only has a downforce value of 1.75, which is quite low for a high-speed car.

Popular YouTuber and trusted GTA car tester Broughy1322 also pointed out why the car seemed to be broken. He mentioned that all the new cars that came with this update have advanced flags enabled on them. Their functions include:

Shifting to higher gears occurs much sooner. This causes shorter shifts which result in slower acceleration.

Over-revving or redlining phase is longer. This causes the car to constantly growl, causing rev fluctuations.

Overly springy suspension causes loss of handling and makes the car bounce at higher speeds.

The first two flags are present on all cars from the update. This not only makes the cars a little weird to drive, but it also makes them quite slower. The revs being inconsistent is a major downside as well. These cars do not have any mid-drive speed boost or double-clutch capabilities either.

The race Broughy is competing in during the length of the video features him using a Vagner against 22 XXRs. It is a five-lap race, and the Vagner takes off 30 seconds after the XXRs. It still manages to win without a problem, which says a lot.

The GTA Online car community loves its cars, and the Agera was one that everyone wanted in the game. That being said, making it a multi-million dollar supercar is a poor choice that is exacerbated by the car's performance issues. These issues most likely won't be fixed as Rockstar does not rebalance vehicles.

Edited by Danyal Arabi