Should players get the Entity XXR or the Krieger in GTA Online

GTA Online's hypercar market is saturated with a lot of attractive choices for players. From the rear-wheel-drive Progen Emerus to the all-wheel-drive X80 Proto, players are utterly spoilt for choice when it comes to hypercars in the game.

But when each car is a multi-million dollar investment, players must be tactical about which car to get first, and one such question will be answered in this article as the Entity XXR, and the Krieger go head to head.

GTA Online Hypercar comparison: Entity XXR vs Krieger

The Överflöd Entity XXR is one of GTA Online's more expensive purchases coming in at GTA $2,305,000, while the Benefactor Krieger is a tad more expensive at GTA $2,875,000.

Based on the Koenigsegg One:1 and Agera RS in real life, the Entity XXR is a real-wheel drive monster with a top speed of 128 mph, while the Benefactor Kreiger is ever so slightly behind at 127.25 mph.

On paper, it may seem that the Entity XXR is clearly the faster of the two, but the RWD drivetrain and the inferior downforce on the Entity XXR make sure that the Krieger is the superior track racer between the two.

Here are the base vehicle stats for both cars:

Krieger:

Speed - 86.81

Acceleration - 93.50

Braking - 37.33

Handling -100.00

Entity XXR:

Speed - 91.21

Acceleration - 88.75

Braking - 33.33

Handling - 100.00

Verdict

While the Entity XXR puts up a fair fight against the Krieger in GTA Online, the latter's low kerb weight paired with its AWD drivetrain ensures that players need not hit the brakes even in the tightest of corners, making it the superior choice for players.

The Entity XXR in comparison is slightly sluggish at launch and has a tendency to oversteer if pushed too hard around corners, making it less viable than the Krieger for competitive racing.

As a status symbol; however, players should definitely go with which car suits their design esthetics.

