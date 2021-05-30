Top 5 features and additions fans would love to see in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition

Rockstar Games has a penchant for surprise announcements, and perhaps none was bigger than kicking off the PS5 Reveal Event with an announcement for GTA 5 on next-gen consoles. While GTA 5's "Expanded and Enhanced" edition certainly has its critics and detractors, many are looking forward to playing the game in all its 4K glory.

The truth of the matter is that GTA 5 still sells incredibly well for a game that came out in 2013. Considering that the latest console cycle is still in its infancy, it could do with a boost. A massive game like Grand Theft Auto 5 is about the most considerable boost one could ask for.

With GTA 5 having received a similar enhancement on the PS4/Xbox One in 2015, fans expect to deliver something on a similar level or beyond.

Things fans would love to see in GTA 5 on next-gen consoles

1 - VR Support

This might be wishful thinking of the highest order, but games like Half-Life: Alyx have shown the potential VR technology has. The VR GTA experience is simply one that fans wouldn't have too many reservations about, as the idea of it is too exciting to pass on.

The game is perfect for a VR experience, and the chaos that will ensue as a result is bound to be excellent streamer content. VR is an exciting new revolution just waiting to happen, and GTA 5 might be what sets it off.

2 - New Vehicles

With 2015's "Enhanced Version," Rockstar added many new vehicles to the game, along with new radio stations and such. While fans will appreciate that, perhaps this time, the studio will need to go above and beyond.

To justify its price tag on next-gen consoles, GTA 5 will need plenty more new things in store for fans to consider buying a copy.

3 - New missions/expansion

The "Expanded" part of the subtitle ignited hopes for an "Episodes from Liberty City" style expansion. As of last time around, the next-gen upgrade was just called an "Enhanced" version.

Fans would love to revisit Los Santos for new story missions. Perhaps the trio could return for one last heist or follow another character entirely, such as Lamar. The possibilities are endless, and all of them favor Rockstar quite positively.

4 - New side missions

As much as fans loved the Strangers and Freaks side missions and activities in GTA 5, they could also do with a few more. While no one is asking for GTA to suddenly become The Witcher 3, a little more variety might be what warrants fans to purchase the new version of the game.

Side missions tend to add a lot of depth to the game world, both in terms of story and gameplay opportunities.

5 - Better environmental destruction

Next-gen console technology will allow Rockstar to experiment with several new game world elements, and perhaps players can shoot down buildings with rockets. While it would stop making sense after Trevor annihilates the entire city, a little more destructibility than before would undoubtedly be appreciated.

While it might not seem like much, the destructible environment adds a ton to the game experience.