What is the SASS series in GTA Online and how can players participate in it?

GTA Online is one of the most unique online multiplayer experiences, as it rejects all sense of uniformity and brings all kinds of genres to the table. The game defies genre conventions and blends together several different kinds of games - from racing to shooting - to deliver an experience unlike any other.

The results can be overwhelming to certain players, but most of them find value in the sort of variation GTA Online has to offer. One of the most fun ways to make money in GTA Online is to participate in the different kinds of races in the game.

Even within racing, there are plenty of different types to pick from, with the SASS series being one of the best ones. The SASS Series or the San Andreas Super Sports series is the perfect game mode for stock-car racing enthusiasts.

The SASS series in GTA Online

The official description of the SASS series (San Andreas Super Sports series) in GTA Online reads:

"It’s the moment every stock car racer lives for. You accelerate into the corner, the track banks up to a near vertical, and somehow you’re held in place by a combination of pulverizing downforce and hysterical fear of death. Now throw in a few turbo strips and a wildly uneven surface, and you can really test that will to live."

The SASS series is a recurring Daily Objective in GTA Online that appears in the players' Interaction Menu. Players can complete these Daily Objectives to earn a cash and RP boost.

The SASS series is in the same vein as NASCAR racing in real life and delivers a similarly exciting experience. There are a total of 10 Hotring Circuits that players can take part in, all with their unique set of challenges and difficulties.

To participate in a SASS race, players can simply follow the steps given below:

Open the Pause Menu. Select Online. Select Play Job > Rockstar Created > Stunt Races > SASS Series.

To check the Daily Objectives, players can simply access the Interaction Menu and select Daily Objectives.