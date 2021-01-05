Daily Objectives in GTA Online: How to participate in Here Come The Monsters

GTA Online rewards industrious players who take it upon themselves to make the most out of their time in the game.

While players can go about finishing missions and spending hours in Adversary Modes, they should also keep an eye out for Daily Objectives.

Daily Objectives in GTA Online are a good way to make some extra GTA$ and RP while doing the most basic things in the game. The majority of these objectives do not require much and can be as simple as participating in a certain match type.

For instance, "Participate in Here Come The Monsters" simply requires the player to participate in that particular Arena War Adversary Mode. The player does not even have to win the match to get the bonus RP and cash.

How can players participate in Here Come The Monsters in GTA Online?

Arena War is quite possibly the most entertaining vehicular warfare game since the days of Twisted Metal.

GTA Online has a ton of different match types within Arena War, such as the aforementioned Here Come The Monsters.

As the name implies, the game mode features the presence of Monster Trucks (Sasquatch). The game is asymmetrical, and only one side will be put behind the wheel of a Monster Truck. Meanwhile, the other side must avoid being trampled by them in their Issi.

The players are divided into two teams: Contenders and Gladiators. The Gladiators are tasked with destroying all the Contenders before the round timer runs out.

The Contenders can attempt to destroy the Gladiators by shooting them, ramming them or pulling them into traps. Each destroyed Gladiator decreases the timer by 30 seconds.

To participate in Here Come the Monsters, simply follow these steps: