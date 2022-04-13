5 cheapest GTA Online cars in next-gen update

GTA Online car fans have a great deal of choice on what cars they can buy over the available websites. However, sometimes, gamers cannot afford the $22 million sports car of their dreams, so they need to lower their expectations.

There are numerous cars that do not cost very much but are still worth some attention, as seen below.

GTA Online has so many super-cheap vehicles

5) Voodoo

The video above shows the original Declasse Voodoo from GT Vice City. Since its introduction, this car has been in every single Grand Theft Auto title. Its looks may have varied ever-so-slightly in the past 20 years or so, but it is still a great car.

While its performance may be lacking somewhat in the acceleration and top speed categories, the main reason GTA Online players want to own this car is that it has a nostalgic and historical value at such a great price.

Costing only $5,500 from Benny's Original Motor Works in the game, the Voodoo is one of the most classic cars users should own. Plus, they would be able to afford one after robbing just a couple of stores in the game.

4) Cheval Picador

The YouTube video above showcases everything this car has to offer, from style and looks to performance. It is one of the nicest-looking cars that gamers can own for a meager cost of $9,000, making it one of the few cars worth purchasing for under $10k.

The Picador's general statistics are average, but when a GTA Online player chooses it, they are doing so for the low cost as well as the ability to upgrade it later on in the game. It has a look that certain users really enjoy. In fact, it looks similar to a popular style of car in Australia known simply as "yutes."

Some GTA Online gamers love this vehicle as it is one of the more stylish-looking lowrider-style 2-door cars in-game. It is definitely one to add to the collection if they are a stylish car enthusiast.

3) Karin Futo

The Karin Futo was there a while as an unassuming vehicle until the recent uprising of Drifters in GTA Online after the latest updates. The original Karin Futo will only cost gamers $9,000, which will hardly break the bank.

However, many now choose the Futo as one of the best cars to customize for street races and driting competitions. Its performance is much better once it has been fully upgraded from its basic, cheap version.

While the original is cheap, converting the car to its utmost drift and race-ready style will set players back at least a few hundred thousand dollars more to get precisely what they need to win at races and drift comps.

2) Weeny Issi

The Weeny Classic is still growing in popularity every day, especially with the recent release of the Issi Sport edition. This car was clearly inspired by the British Mini Cooper, made famous in the heist movie The Italian Job.

The car handles very well and has surprisingly quick acceleration and an excellent top speed of over 100 mph. It is easy to understand its popularity, especially with such a reasonable cost.

The quick little mini-style car only costs $18,000 and is well worth the investment. Users who want to soup it up can do so and have it as one of their best little race cars.

1) Declasse Vigero

The video above gives players a good all-round view of the original vehicle in GTA Online and its fully customized edition. The Vigero was introduced in the Liberty City games in the GTA Franchise and resembled a Sabre Turbo, one of the best muscle cars in the game.

As muscle cars go, the Vigero has average acceleration and top speed but makes up for it with the customizations available that can make the vehicle look one of a kind.

It is the most expensive car on the list but will only set players back a measly $21,000. Inspired by the famed 69 Camero, it is very customizable and fast for such a low-priced car, reaching speeds of over 120 mph. The Vigero is a must-buy for GTA Online users.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer