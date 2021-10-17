Is the Declasse Vigero a good car to buy in GTA Online?

The GTA series has many iconic cars that frequently reappear in subsequent games. The Declasse Vigero is an example of a vehicle which appears in both the HD Universe games.

The GTA 5 version of the car is fully customizable, and muscle car fans will no doubt be drawn to it. Muscle cars are popular for their esthetic appeal, and the Vigero's fan base includes GTA players, car enthusiasts, and even well-known artists such as the Gorillaz.

This article examines whether or not GTA Online players should purchase this car.

GTA Online: How good is the Declasse Vigero and should players buy it?

The Declasse Vigero in GTA Online mostly resembles a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and a Plymouth Barracuda. The rear and front facia are inspired by the first-generation Pontiac Firebird and Toyota Celica Mk.1. It is a two-door muscle car which takes on the Sabre's role and general design from the 3D Universe.

The Vigero has an extremely powerful engine in GTA 5 and GTA Online. The small tires and bulky metal body, unfortunately, make it difficult to launch and handle. However, owing to its small size, the Vigero remains flat through tight turns.

The Vigero's only disadvantage is that it is quite prone to fishtailing due to its high engine output. When the brakes are applied, it becomes rather stiff to steer. It has impressive acceleration, coupled with a top speed of 112.00 mph.

The main reason for purchasing a Vigero in GTA Online is for its appearance. It has an appealing classic muscle design which looks timeless, especially with the bug catcher engine. However, we strongly advise players not to purchase the vehicle.

This is because the Declass Vigero can be acquired free of cost! The car costs $21,000 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. However, players can just grab one and install a Tracker ($2,000) and Full Coverage ($2,625) modifications at LS Customs for a total of $4,625. In GTA Online, such a cost can almost be regarded as negligible.

When players have the opportunity to obtain such a beautiful car for close to nothing, they should take advantage of it.

Note: Top speed measured by Broughy1322.

