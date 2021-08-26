5 fastest non-arena muscle cars in GTA Online after the Los Santos Tuners update

GTA Online's list of cars has been growing at a steady rate since the game's launch in 2013. One of the most popular categories that has fallen out of favor is the muscle car class that included the classic Dominator and Gauntlet.

Rockstar Games hasn't added many new muscle cars over the years, but the Los Santos Tuners update has bucked the trend. Adding not one but two muscle cars so far.

With more to go, Rockstar Games has finally given muscle car fans something to celebrate. This begs the question, which muscle cars are now at the top of the hill with the new additions to the game.

Top 5 fastest GTA Online muscle cars as of August 2021

5) Sabre Turbo Custom (GTA $15,000+$490,000 for conversion)

Top Speed: 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

One of the most iconic muscle cars in the game, Sabre Turbo Custom is the pinnacle of customizability. After a Benny's conversion, the car truly ascends in terms of performance and esthetics. The Turbo Custom's lowered stance makes it less maneuverable than the stock variant, but the tradeoff is that the car reaches a slightly higher top speed.

4) Hustler (GTA $625,000)

Top Speed: 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

Keeping hot rods alive, Rockstar Games added the Vapid Hustler as part of the Doomsday Heist update in 2017. Other than its glorious engine sound, the Hustler has a lot more to offer to GTA Online buyers. No slouch in terms of performance, the Hustler stands as the 4th fastest muscle car in the game 4 years since its launch.

3) Gauntlet Hellfire (GTA $745,000)

Top Speed: 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h)

The Gauntlet Hellfire is based on the Dodge Demon from real life and does a damn good job of looking as sinister. The massive muscle car can hit a top speed of 125.25 mph once fully upgraded and is an absolute beast in drag races. If that wasn't enough to make players spring for it, the Gauntlet Hellfire can be sent into a wheelie if players choose.

2) Gauntlet Classic Custom (GTA $815,000)

Top Speed: 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h)

The Gauntlet Classic is another Benny's custom that has found its way to this list. The Gauntlet Classic's uncharacteristically long front-end is a dead-ringer for the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, which any muscle car fan would love to add to their collection. The car's impressive 125.5 mph is another reason for players to spring for the Gauntlet Classic.

1) Pißwasser Dominator (GTA $315,000)

Top Speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

The Pißwasser Dominator is a meme in the GTA Online community at this point. On the surface, the only difference between the car and its base variant is just a livery, but that livery seems to have bumped an additional 6 mph to its top speed.

The car is an absolute performance monster with a great handling model and top speed, making it the most valuable money muscle car in GTA Online.

Edited by R. Elahi