Is the Issi Sport worth buying in GTA Online?

Many GTA Online fans are wondering whether or not they should buy the new Issi Sport, and the answer is a resounding yes. Though it might not look like much more than a slightly upgraded Issi Classic with a new bumper, there is much more on offer than meets the eye.

With all of the improvements made to this Issi variant in GTA Online, it tops the list of many gamers who would like to partake in the races available in the game.

In this article, we explain why the Issi Sport is worth buying in GTA Online.

GTA Online did a great job ugrading the Issi to Sport

The Issi Sport is an impressive new take on the Mini Cooper-inspired vehicles in GTA Online. This particular model is based on the 2020 Mini Cooper GP Concept, with influences from the 2018 Mini Hatch.

The Issi Sport variant comes with extensive bodywork upgrades as can be seen in the video above. It was first introduced as a getaway car for the Diamond Casino Heist.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos description states:

"Underneath the hipster chic, you always suspected the Issi had a bad case of small car syndrome. Well, now the flat whites and ironic power pop are out, and the roll cage, carbon fiber interior and turbo charged four-cylinder are in. Just don't mention its height.”

This new mini racecar has an added rollcage to handle the rough and tumble it will go through when tearing around the game in all manner of races. It has an all-wheel drive which helps it stick to roads as well as go off-road. The upgraded steering makes it even easier to control than its previous counterparts, meaning it is far quicker, lighter and more responsive.

Boasting a top speed of almost 184kmph, the Issi Sport may be the fastest small car in the game. For such a tiny vehicle, the price could come as a bit of a surprise to some; this little speed-demon will cost players $897,000 from the Legendary Motorsports website, which is more than double the price of the Issi Classic.

However, more than double the price in this case does mean more than double the quality. The Issi Sports delivers phenomal performance and players all around the GTA universe are quickly becoming fans of this quick little machine.

