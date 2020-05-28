Issi Classic. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom

Cars have always been an intrinsic part of the GTA universe. So, naturally, GTA Online players must be wondering what the podium car is for this week. It is none other than Issi Classic.

How to get Issi Classic in GTA Online

Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel. Image: Dexerto

You can get this podium car by spinning the Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel in GTA Online.

You are allowed to spin the wheel once a day and every week there is a different Podium car. You can either win it or get a discount.

If you own a Penthouse then a spin will cost you nothing. If, however, you don’t, then it you will have to give $500 for spinning the Casino’s Lucky Wheel once.

The Look

Issi Classic Interior. Image: Eclipse-RP - GTA V Role Playing Server

The podium car for the week, in GTA Online, from 28th May 2020 to 4th June 2020, is Issi Classic. Issi Classic has got a typical late 60’s BMC Mini look. The interior design is a lot like Mk. 7 Mini Cooper which features a radio and a Meinmacht ICE screen.

A European style front license plate and wooden lining in the vehicle’s interior are noticeable features of this small compact vehicle as well. The look of the car might remind you of Mr. Bean’s iconic British Leyland Mini.

The Performance

Since it is small it can easily travel through tight spaces and narrow roads. It is the lightest four-wheeler in GTA Online and can gain speed very quickly.

Even though the car is significantly quicker and fast paced, it lacks a fifth gear which hinders it from reaching its full potential.

The vehicle has the chance to spin out of control if sharp turns are taken by the drivers and has less traction while going up steep hills. It is capable of taking five to six frontal strikes from other cars before the engine starts emitting smoke.

Where to get it

You can get this classic car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and Arena War in GTA Online. You can get it for $3,60,000. You can also get it as a Sponsorship Tier reward for $2,70,000 (at a trade price).