Top 5 reasons to own a Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online in 2023

New content is added to GTA Online regularly, which has proven to be one of Rockstar Games' most popular assets. To keep users entertained, the developers release timely updates that include new missions, vehicles, events, and other content. One such vehicle added to the game was the Mobile Operations Centre.

The Mobile Operations Center (MOC) is a heavy duty trailer packed with features to the brim. The MOC was added to GTA Online on June 13, 2017, as part of the Gunrunning Pack.

It is up for sale on the online catalog of Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,790,000 or at its Trade Price for $1,225,000. Even six years past its release, the MOC can still prove to be a valuable asset. Here are five reasons to buy the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online.

5 best reasons to get the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online

5) Eight exclusive missions

Ownership of the Mobile Operations trailer grants access to eight exclusive missions in GTA Online. This is a great way to rack up some extra cash. They are basically source-and-sell in essence and players need to grind a little in order to get access to those extra rewards.

Below are the eight exclusive missions that get unlocked upon buying the Mobile Operations Center:

Severe Weather Patterns

Half-track Bully

Exit Strategy

Offshore Assets

Cover Blown

Mole Hunt

Data Breach

Work Dispute

2) Discounts on vehicles

The eight missions that get unlocked on the purchase of the Mobile Operations Center trailer offer discounts on a lot of vehicles. Some of those are the Dune FAV, Half-track, weaponized Tampa, and many more from GTA Online’s catalog.

The Dune FAV is usually available for $1,130,500 and clocks in at 99.75 mph or 160.53 km/h. After the discount, it is available for $850,000.

The Half-track can be bought for $2,254,350, but with the MOC discount, it can be acquired for $1,695,000. It has a top speed of 46.60 mph or 75.00 km/h.

The Tampa is $2,108,050 at regular pricing, but at a discount, it can be purchased for $1,585,000. Its top speed is 90.10 mph or 145.00 km/h.

3) Weaponization

By utilizing the bunker research in the trailer, players can get access to a mobile weapons workshop in the vehicle. This means that the Mobile Operations Center can act as an ammunition restocker for special ammo like the explosive rounds.

This likely inspired the mobile Acid Lab in the MTL 6X6 Brickade released as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update for GTA Online.

Further, there is also the option to weaponize the trailer with front and rear turrets. These can come in handy when fending off griefers and attackers while on a supply run or otherwise.

4) Toughness

The MOC can take a lot of damage before being destroyed (Image via GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games, in their description of the Mobile Operations Center, mentioned that it can take about 24 RPG rockets and 70 rockets from a Buzzard helicopter. It can also withstand about 60 rockets from the Oppressor MKII.

This shows that the trailer packs some serious toughness at its core. This beast of a machine is an absolute grind to overcome. It can spawn infinitely in the owner's garage even if it gets destroyed.

5) Safe and secure for the owner's assets

The Mobile Operations Center can host a vehicle inside one of its three bays. With its impressive toughness and top speed of 88.50mph or 142.43 km/h, this is a unique and secure storage garage in its own right. Vehicles stored can also be customized in here.

Keeping these facts in mind, the purchase of the Mobile Operations Center looks like a brilliant investment that will reap benefits for its owner for a really long time in GTA Online’s competitive environment.

The MOC brings a plethora of operations to a single spot that the players can take around with themselves anywhere across Los Santos and Blaine County.

