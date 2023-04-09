GTA Online solo glitch lets players earn unlimited Bunker supplies and make money from it

GTA Online has been a hit since its release in 2013, with millions of players still logging in to the virtual world to cause mayhem and complete missions. But a new glitch has been discovered that could completely change the game. Players can now earn unlimited bunker supplies and make money from it using a solo glitch.

On April 8, 2023, a YouTuber named SkyPs4Gamer posted a video titled •SOLO• GTA 5 $30,000,000 MONEY GLITCH! (Unlimited Money) *Everyone Need Do This Glitch* All Consoles in which he demonstrated how to use the aforementioned Bunker supplies solo glitch.

This new glitch has taken the GTA Online community by storm, with players rushing to take advantage of it before it gets patched. It allows players to easily obtain bunker supplies without the need for additional players, which can be a real challenge for those who prefer to play solo. This glitch is not only easy but also lucrative, allowing players to make a lot of money in a short amount of time.

How to use the Bunker Supplies Solo Glitch in GTA Online

Bunkers in GTA Online are essential for operating businesses such as Gunrunning, where players can manufacture weapons and sell them for profit. Bunker supplies are crucial to the success of a player's Gunrunning business.

They are used to manufacture weapons and other contraband, and without them, production will come to a halt. There are two ways to acquire bunker supplies: stealing and purchasing. But there's a much better way to hack this money-making strategy!

Fortunately, this solo glitch in GTA Online allows players to get unlimited Bunker supplies without having to do resupply missions.

The glitch outlined in the video works on all platforms, but the chances of success on PlayStation 5 are 2 out of 10, while the chances of success on PlayStation 4 are 7 out of 10.

Once the glitch is completed, players will never have to pay again for their expensive supplies. The GTA Online glitch involves going to the bunker in a public session, sitting at the laptop, and waiting for a specific notification to appear. Once it appears, players will need to follow a set of instructions to complete the glitch.

If successful, players can make millions of dollars by selling bunker products without worrying about the cost of supplies. Selling any existing products before attempting the glitch is essential, as it will cause the player to lose all their products. When you return to your Bunker, the supply bar will be full, and you will have unlimited supplies.

This solo glitch can save players a lot of time and hassle, especially if they are trying to maximize their profits in the game. However, it's important to note that this glitch may be patched in the future, so players should use it at their own risk.

Additionally, using exploits to gain an unfair advantage over other players is against the terms of service for Grand Theft Auto Online and can result in a ban.

Note: Players are advised to use the glitch at their own risk.

