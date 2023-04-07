GTA Online Peyote Plants glitch allows solo players to earn thousands of RP every minute

GTA Online players can utilize a new Peyote Plant glitch to farm 5,000 RP every few seconds. This exploit would be one of the best ways for gamers to improve their Rank. It has a few variations, but this article will specifically focus on some that players can do solo. Ergo, you won't need to join Anawack or one of your other friends to use this method.

Rank 200 is when players get the final relevant reward, while 750 grants them a minor aesthetic change to their Rank color. Some players might even go higher just for fun, although the cap is 8,000. That figure is normally only accessible to modders and glitch hunters. This guide will cover two different methods related to the new Peyote Plants exploit.

Solo Peyote Plants glitch to farm a ton of RP in GTA Online

The first method comes from Borsa GTA, as well as some Se7en Sins members. It can be seen in use in the video above. Here are the steps that worked when this article was posted on April 7, 2023:

Set Matchmaking in your settings to"Closed. Change Spawn Location to Last Location. Be in an Invite Only Session with a mobile vehicle (like an Oppressor Mk II). Go to a location where one of the Peyote Plants is located. Forcefully save the game. You can do this by changing your outfit with the Interaction Menu. Eat it. Pause the game. Go to Online. Select Play Job. Select A Titan of a Job. Quit the job. Forcefully save the game. Exit GTA Online and head to the next Peyote Plant location. Some players may get the old plant to spawn again. Repeat the process for other locations if the old plant doesn't spawn again.

Do note that this video's footage was made before the recent patch, where players only transform into rabbits 100% of the time. The clip also includes a convenient farming route for those interested.

Second Peyote Plant RP glitch

This video above was created on the same day as the last one, April 7, which meant that there was an RP glitch working in the latest weekly update. This method is a little different since the GTA Online player collects four Peyote Plants and uses the right D-pad to end the hallucination early rather than quitting A Titan of a Job.

You could get 20,000 RP every four minutes with what's shown in the above video. Here is what this method entails:

Change your Spawn Location to Last Location. Find one of the locations shown in the video. Eat the plant. Walk ten steps. End the hallucination early with the right d-pad if you're on a console. Repeat the previous four steps with some other plants. Forcefully save the same. Exit GTA Online. Reboot GTA Online and start everything.

If the previous method is patched, try this one.

All locations for Peyote Plants

A map of all known locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

GTA Online players can attempt the RP glitch anywhere. For example, Franklin's old home is a popular spot to start. There are 76 locations in total that will work with the new glitch, so use whatever spot is most convenient for you. Peyote Plants are a limited-time feature that disappears once the event is over. Take advantage of any current exploit to farm Ranks while they're still active.

