5 best bunkers to buy in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

In GTA Online, players are often tasked with building up their criminal empires and accumulating wealth through various illegal activities. One of the key investments in the game is purchasing a bunker, which allows them to store and sell valuable contraband. With the release of The Last Dose update, several changes were made to the game that has affected the value and usefulness of certain bunkers.

While bunkers were added to GTA Online prior to the release of The Last Dose update, the changes introduced in the update have shifted the balance of power in the game, making some bunkers more attractive investments than others. Whether you're a seasoned player looking to expand your empire or a newcomer making your mark in the criminal underworld, choosing the right bunker can make all the difference.

Here are the five best bunkers to own after GTA Online's The Last Dose update

1) Chumash Bunker

The Chumash Bunker is one of the best bunkers to buy in GTA Online after The Last Dose update. It is located in the western part of the map, near the coast, which makes it easy to access and escape from. The location also provides easy access to Los Santos via the nearby highway.

The Chumash Bunker also has a good layout, with a relatively short distance between the living quarters and the manufacturing area. This makes it easy to move back and forth between the two areas, allowing for the efficient production of weapons and research projects. The security room allows players to monitor the bunker for any potential threats, and the shooting range and personal quarters are great for practicing combat skills and customizing weapons in GTA Online.

2) Farmhouse Bunker

The Farmhouse Bunker is located in the Grapeseed area, which is in the eastern part of the GTA 5 map. It is a bit far from the city, but it provides a secluded and secure location for players who want to focus on the production and selling of goods. The Bunker's entrance is hidden in a small shed, and the location itself is surrounded by a vast forest, which makes it hard for other players to locate it.

One of the biggest advantages of the Farmhouse Bunker is its vicinity to many important locations like the airport, the seaport, and the highway. This makes it easier for those to transport their goods to different parts of the map, and it also allows them to avoid the heavily populated city areas.

3) Raton Canyon Bunker

The Raton Canyon Bunker is located in the Raton Canyon area, to the west of the Alamo Sea. It is one of the most secluded bunkers in GTA Online and provides players with a peaceful environment to carry out their operations.

The entrance is well-hidden, with a camouflaged door that blends in with the surrounding environment. This makes it difficult for other players to locate the bunker, which is a major advantage when it comes to carrying out operations in peace.

The Raton Canyon Bunker has excellent infrastructure, with several upgrades available that can increase the efficiency of your operations. The Raton Canyon Bunker is also conveniently located near the Great Ocean Highway, making it easy for players to access other parts of the map quickly.

4) Smoke Tree Road Bunker

The Smoke Tree Road Bunker is located in the Grand Senora Desert, just a short drive from the city of Los Santos. This bunker is unique in that it's easily accessible from both the city and the countryside, making it an excellent choice for those who like to switch up their gameplay style.

The interior of the Smoke Tree Road Bunker is spacious, with plenty of room for players to store vehicles and weapons in GTA Online. One of the biggest advantages of this bunker is its location. Being situated in the desert means that it's far away from the bustling city, which reduces the likelihood of enemies attacking.

5) Thomson Scrapyard Bunker

The Thomson Scrapyard Bunker is one of the best options to buy in GTA Online after The Last Dose update. It is located in the middle of the map, just west of the Grand Senora Desert and south of Sandy Shores.

This location provides easy access to most of the major cities in the game, making it a convenient choice for players who like to be in the center of the action.

In terms of its capabilities, the Thomson Scrapyard Bunker offers excellent value for its price. It comes with a fully equipped underground facility, complete with a shooting range, weapon workshop, and vehicle storage. Players can also upgrade their bunker to include a range of advanced features, such as personal quarters, a command center, and a security room.

