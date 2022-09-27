5 map mods for GTA 5 that transform Los Santos

The city of Los Santos is undoubtedly one of the most iconic locations in Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5). However, fans who have played this game for a long time may find that the city has lost some of its charms, considering it's been nearly a decade since the release of the title.

Hence, players looking to revitalize and transform Los Santos can download some amazing mods to experience a different version of the city.

However, due to the huge number of mods available online, it can be challenging for some players to decide which one is best suited for them. To make the process simpler, this article recommends five of the best GTA 5 mods they can use to transform Los Santos.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are five GTA 5 mods specifically made to transform Los Santos

1) Liberty City V Remix V 30

This mod brings GTA 4's version of Liberty City to GTA V. Almost all of the key spots in Liberty City are available in this mod, so players can explore every corner of the city if they are feeling nostalgic and are keen on revisiting old locations but with updated graphics.

The city is abuzz with NPCs and vehicles, making it a vibrant place to be in. Additionally, finding Liberty City in GTA 5 creates a unique experience that can only be enjoyed with this mod.

2) Grand Theft Space

With this DLC-style mod, GTA V players can experience space travel and exploration. Gamers can travel to the space center, which is added to Los Santos and features many spaceflight-related buildings and equipment for players to use, enabling them to fly spaceships across the solar system.

The expansive aspect of this mod is its hallmark, since players can land on and explore the moon and other planets in the solar system.

This mod also includes various space structures and even aliens to liven up the action. So, if gamers want to turn GTA 5 into a science fiction adventure game, this is the best mod to get.

3) Simple Zombies

The Simple Zombies mod is arguably the most immersive zombie survival mod players can obtain for GTA 5. This mod transforms Los Santos into a zombie-infested land in which players have to survive by killing zombies and keeping their thirst, stamina, and hunger in check.

Many new mechanics, such as base-building and recruiting survivors, are also introduced in the mod. Furthermore, the zombies are programmed with dynamic movement and reactions, allowing players a thrilling experience as they travel through the city.

This lethal combination of survival and zombies makes this mod a must-have, especially for those tired of the vanilla build of the game.

4) No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis Mod

Disaster movie fans will love this mod as it introduces a giant tsunami to the city of Los Santos and submerges the entire city with only skyscrapers poking out of the ocean. Additionally, the ocean waves look very realistic and the way they interact with the buildings and vehicles is quite natural.

Driving boats or any kind of water-based vehicle is a thrill with this mod as players traverse through the flooded city. If they get their hands on a submarine, they will even be able to explore what mysteries lie underwater.

This is a very exciting mod to have if players want an interesting cinematic experience with giant ocean waves, ensuring a visually invigorating gaming experience.

5) GrandCyberPunk

This mod converts Los Santos into a cyberpunk city drenched with neon lights and futuristic buildings. So, players who are fans of this esthetic will definitely enjoy playing GTA 5 with this mod installed.

Every texture and design of the map has been reworked and retooled to fit the cyberpunk theme. From the streets to the alleyways, everything feels authentic and highly detailed, thus making the game even more immersive.

