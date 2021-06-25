5 memorable features in GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Liberty City Stories is an underrated game full of some overlooked yet intriguing features.

Features come and go within the GTA franchise. Hence, it's interesting to look at some features that were either introduced or returned within GTA Liberty City Stories.

These aren't the only features relevant to this topic, but it's a diverse assortment of features that GTA Liberty City Stories fans should remember for one reason or another.

GTA Liberty City Stories was originally a handheld video game, which did influence some of the features found in the game. It should be noted that this list will not include bugs, as those aren't intentional features.

Five iconic features in GTA Liberty City Stories

#5 - Scrapyard Challenge

Going through coronas is nothing new in the GTA series, but its version in GTA Liberty City Stories is pretty cool. Driving around a scrapyard on a Sanchez is a fun novelty, especially since this activity is directly tied to an iconic feature known as the car crusher.

Scrapyard Challenge might seem rather pointless at first glance, but if a player completes it with 21 points, then using the iconic car crusher will give them four times as much money. If the player gets 31 points, then they will get eight times as much money for crushing cars.

#4 - Avenging Angels

GTA Liberty City Stories had a lot of fun side missions compared to GTA 3, one of which was Avenging Angels. It's essentially Vigilante, except the player has to wear a specific costume and they're able to recruit other like-minded individuals to assist them.

It's a rare side mission in which it has to be completed on all three islands to get all of the rewards. Portland Island gives the player an Avenger (which is bulletproof and fireproof) and only spawns once.

Staunton Island makes it so the player never loses money when busted, and Shoreside Vale gives the player the Hero Costume.

Of course, completion of all of these variants is needed for 100% completion and gives the player $1500 per completion.

#3 - Liberty City Cemetery

Paulie Sindacco's grave (Image via GTA Wiki)

Locations are rarely updated in the GTA series as they tend to be static or change once throughout the course of the game. Other than Fort Staunton being blown up, GTA Liberty City Stories has another dynamic location in the form of the Liberty City Cemetery.

Whenever some storyline important characters are killed, they will get a gravestone here. The following characters have gravestones:

Dan Sucho

Giovanni Casa

Cedric "Wayne" Fotheringay

Jospeh Daniel O'Toole

Vincenzo Cilli

Roger C. Hole

Paulie Sindacco

#2 - A return to the outfit system

While some GTA fans are understandably disappointed with the lack of customization in GTA Liberty City Stories, it is still worth noting that this feature is a memorable one given the context.

Although players can't customize the individual aspects of Toni Cipriani, there are still 16 outfits for the players to don. There are serious outfits that make sense given the context of the game's story, but there are also sillier outfits that some fans might get a chuckle out of seeing.

#1 - GTA Liberty City Stories multiplayer

Although GTA Liberty City Stories' multiplayer wasn't as extensive as GTA Online is with its multiplayer features, the former still had a decent chunk of multiplayer activities for players to participate in.

There were seven modes for players to mess around with in the PSP version, which included deathmatches, races and other minor competitions. Of course, there are also quick cutscenes to add some flavor to each of these modes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

