5 best free Android games like GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Liberty City Stories is one of the underrated games in the GTA franchise, famous for its open-world and various challenging missions.

It is also available for Android devices, but the only catch is that the game is not free. But if you are looking for free Android games like this Grand Theft Auto title, you can check out the games below.

Five best free Android games like GTA: Liberty City Stories

These are some of the best such offerings that are available for free:

1. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas (Image Credits: Gameloft)

As the name suggests, this game is all about gangsters and criminals. It successfully gives you a peek into criminal activities that take place in the underworld, just like GTA: Liberty City Stories did. Looking for missions? There are over 80 that you can complete in this title.

Download it from here.

2. PAKO 2

PAKO 2 (Image Credits: Google Play)

Pako 2 is an arcade driving game that you will love if you felt that the highlight of GTA: Liberty City Stories was cars. Don’t worry, you will still have a touch of the criminal world, as you are endowed with the duty of picking up your crew from heist spots and driving them to safety.

Download it from here.

3. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans (Image Credits: Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays)

If you loved the heavy action of GTA: Liberty City Stories, you can choose this game for some action and adventure. It also offers an open-world to explore, and the weapons provided are enough to defeat enemies with ease. This title is also appreciated for its soundtrack and good graphics.

Download it from here.

4. LA Stories 4 New Order Sandbox 2018

LA Stories 4 (Image Credits: AppFollow)

Like GTA: Liberty City Stories, this is also an open-world game that will offer you a variety of vehicles to navigate around the map. There are many missions that you need to fulfill, and the weapons provided are sufficient to help in completing your goals.

Download it from here.

5. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Dude Theft Wars (Image Credits: Google Play)

This title has a rating 4.3 stars in Google Play Store, so if you are into pixelated graphics, you can definitely check it out! You can choose to live a quiet life, or take part in heists and go berserk with a gun. The gameplay is simple and engaging, so go and give it a try!

Download it from here.