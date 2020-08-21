Space Docker in GTA 5: All you need to know

Fans might have several complaints with Rockstar regarding GTA Online, or the silence on the next release. But only a few can deny the sheer quality of GTA V, which is one of the most impressive single-player games.

Only a handful of games have had the staying power of being relevant nearly seven years post their release. GTA V has not aged since its release and remains one of the best-selling games even in 2020, as evident by the recent sale on Epic Games Store.

Recently, the site's servers crashed due to droves of players rushing to the website to download GTA V for free.

One of the most impressive aspects of GTA V has been the vast collection of cars in the game. While the GTA franchise has always boasted of an impressive fleet of vehicles, GTA V truly takes it a step further.

The game's collection is not restricted to just standard vehicles for the road, but every car type imaginable, including the Space Docker, an off-road speed demon capable of gliding when in the air.

Space Docker in GTA Online: The Anti-Gravitational Off-Roader

The Space Docker's anti-gravitational capabilities have never been explained, but it supposedly functions through two small jet turbines that generate thrust.

It can be unlocked in the Story Mode after collecting all Spaceship Parts, and in GTA Online after reaching Sponsorship Tier 500 in Arena War.

Top Speed: 86.50 mph (139.21 km/h)

(image credits: gtabase)

The vehicle handles especially well off-road, and cannot be bought from any website in the game. Players will have to collect all the spaceship parts in order to unlock the vehicle in GTA V.

Trivia: