10 best ways to make money in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online has introduced its player base to many ways of earning money in the game, as having cash is an internal part of the gameplay loop.

However, in the past few months, Rockstar Games has only multiplied all these money-making methods, and many beginner GTA Online players may get overwhelmed by these new ways of getting rich in GTA Online.

So, to streamline this procedure a little bit more and help these players out, this article will present them with 10 of the best ways to make money in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Night Club, Acid Labs, and 8 other prime methods of income in GTA Online

1) Casino Wheel

This is probably one of the most unreliable ways of making money in the game. However, players will suffer no loss as even if they don't get the money, they will still get something of value.

Furthermore, the first spin is always free when players log into a session, so rather than wasting that chance, it is better to go to the casino and try to aim for the cash prize.

And if they are lucky, they can win more than $100,000 for free, so it's better to test their luck than avoid the lucky spin. To do this, players only need to go to the Diamond Casino.

2) First Dose Story missions

This is the new series of story missions that Rockstar Games introduced last month with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Even though the main focus of this mission is to introduce the new characters, such as Dax and Luchadora, and expose players to the Acid Lab business, simply completing them grants players a lot of money as well.

Thus, even if players don't care about the story being told through these missions, they can skip the cutscenes and focus on finishing them after completing all six missions which will easily grant them more than $100,000 in GTA Online.

3) Time Trails

If players are into racing and driving vehicles in GTA Online, then Time Trials are the perfect activity for them as in this series of missions, they basically need to beat a particular par time, and once they do it, they get money and a reputation. So now, players can get incentives even for driving in the game.

Furthermore, it's $100,000 per race, so players can easily make a lot of money just by driving around the streets of Los Santos, but they need to be confident in their driving skills.

4) Fooligan Jobs

The Fooligan jobs mission is a side quest that Dax gives out to players, and this entire series of missions was also introduced to GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. This can be accessed if players call Dax from their phone, and there are a total of five of them that players can do.

These missions can easily make players up to $100,000 and even unlocks upgrades for their Acid Lab equipment, which is important for making large profits with that business.

5) Franklin's Payphone Hits

This is a series of missions that came with the Contract DLC, and in it, players get payphone calls from Franklin, who tells them to eliminate specific targets whose deaths will influence the stock market.

Each mission easily pays up to around $15,000; in total, players can expect to earn $70,000. Additionally, each mission only takes 15 minutes to complete.

6) Acid Lab business

Acid Lab business is the new criminal career with the GTA Online Los Santos Drugs DLC. In this business, players need to sell Acid to particular consumers and earn a lot of money.

This is probably one of the best beginner-friendly businesses currently in the game. Players are also getting many new 2x bonuses, so it's perfect for anyone who wants to make a million dollars quickly.

7) Nightclub

The Nightclub is one of the best businesses currently in GTA Online, although it's a giant investment at first as many of the best nightclubs are more than a million dollars to buy, however, the amount of passive income players can earn is insane.

Moreover, players don't need to do much except keep the popularity of their nightclubs in check and do a couple of management missions to increase awareness about their nightclubs, thus, they can easily become a millionaire in no time.

8) MC club

Running your own Motorcycle club in GTA Online is important if players want to expand their criminal enterprise further, as having an MC club gives players more options for earning money, such as Cocaine Lockup or Meth Lab, thus, this is the perfect business to have in the game.

9) Bunker

A bunker business is already known as one of the best ways to earn passive income, so if players are patient and want to earn a lot of money slowly and never worry about breaking, having a bunker in GTA Online is the best thing they can do. The best bunker they can buy is the Chumash bunker, which is closer to the city as it will be easy to sell missions.

10) Heist missions

Heist missions have become a staple for earning money in the most entertaining way in GTA Online. Numerous heist missions present in the game can grant players various amounts of money.

The most popular and profitable heist currently in the game is the Cayo Perico Heist, and by completing this mission, players can easily earn over 2 million dollars.

