GTA Online beginner's guide: How to spin the Lucky Wheel

GTA Online beginners should make a daily habit of spinning the Lucky Wheel. There is no better feeling than getting something for absolutely free. And, of course, that's the main purpose of the Lucky Wheel. It can be found inside the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Beginner players won't start off with much in GTA Online. However, with a little bit of luck on their side, they could potentially win big. The Lucky Wheel offers several prizes that could serve them well.

Here is how GTA Online beginners can get started on the Lucky Wheel

Here are the map coordinates

Every player needs directions on where to go (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Diamond Casino and Resort is situated in East Vinewood, Los Santos. GTA Online players can find it on the map denoted by a black and white diamond icon.

Beginners can access the casino in any type of lobby. This is very helpful to know, considering the number of griefers in GTA Online.

The Lucky Wheel is located in the main lobby of the casino. Players will have to walk through the main door, indicated by a yellow corona. They will then be given the choice of entering the casino or the penthouse.

Buy casino membership for $500

Remember this guy upon arrival (Image via Rockstar Games)

When beginners walk into the casino, they should make a left and visit the front desk. Tom Connors will give them a short introduction on what to expect.

Afterward, players will need to pay $500 for the standard casino membership. It's a paltry amount of money that anybody can afford. And with that, GTA Online players will now be able to spin the Lucky Wheel every day.

What are the prizes?

The Lucky Wheel has 20 spots available in GTA Online. Players can walk right up to it, where they will be provided with a prompt. They will simply need to press a button to spin the wheel.

Here's a full list of available prizes in the Diamond Casino and Resort:

Reputation Points (RP) ranging from 2,500 to 15,000 (25% )

) Cash ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 (20% )

) Chips ranging from 10,000 to 25,000 ( 20% )

) Clothing ranging from 145 items ( 20% )

) Vehicle discount for a limited time ( 5% )

) Mystery prize that varies ( 5% )

) Podium vehicle that rotates every week (5%)

One good thing is that there are surefire ways to always win that free vehicle. And beginner players in GTA Online can definitely use a hot new ride. The vehicle, however, changes every Thursday since that's when the game resets.

The Lucky Wheel can only be spun every 24 hours

GTA Online does place a few restrictions on the Lucky Wheel. Players can only spin it every 24 hours in real-time. That means if they spin the wheel on Wednesday at 6:00 PM, they can go for another round on Thursday at the same time.

The free spin is not once per day but rather once every 24 hours. It's not like a player can spin the wheel a few minutes before midnight on a specific day, wait a few minutes, and do it again after midnight.

Beginners should keep that in mind and figure out a good schedule that works for them. Rockstar changes podium vehicles every week, so players only get a maximum of seven days to acquire the automobile via spinning the wheel.

