GTA Online Diamond Casino Mystery Item: Ornamental Egg

The Diamond Casino and Resort is one of GTA Online's most popular locations amongst the player base. Not only does the Diamond Casino lets players indulge in gambling, playing cards, and possibly even Casino Work, it gives out freebies as well.

The Lucky Wheel Spin is one of the many reasons why GTA Online players keep coming back to the Diamond Casino. Players get one spin each day at Lucky Wheel and can land several items, namely:

2,500 RP

5,000 RP

7,500 RP

10,000 RP

15,000 RP

$20,000

$30,000

$40,000

$50,000

10,000 Chips

15,000 Chips

20,000 Chips

25,000 Chips

Clothing: a random clothing item; 4 spots on the wheel.

Vehicle Discount

Mystery (a random selection of prizes ranging from snacks to vehicles).

Podium Vehicle

GTA Online Mystery Item: Ornamental Egg

One of the items you can get when you land on the Mystery dial on the Lucky Wheel is the Ornamental Egg.

There is no actual utility involved with the Ornamental Egg, and it's not particularly good looking. However, it is a unique CEO item that can be sold for a lot of money.

In GTA Online, CEOs can buy special items, and then sell it for a significantly higher price than what they paid for it. If the player chooses to buy an Ornamental Egg, it will cost them around $25,000.

The Ornamental Egg can be sold for $125,000, nearly five times its purchase price. The Diamond Casino lets the player have the Ornamental Egg for free if the players land themselves a Mystery Item on the Lucky Wheel.

Several players have flooded the subreddit and forums across the internet and claimed that getting the Ornamental Egg causes their player to freeze.

This has been a concern for a large number of players, and many have claimed that the Casino is full of such bugs in GTA Online.