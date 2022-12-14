How to start Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online after Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online players can earn some extra cash with the Fooligan Jobs in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Rockstar Games recently introduced a new gang known as The Fooliganz, who plan to set up shop all over the state of San Andreas. Of course, they will need the player's help to do so.

GTA Online players can significantly boost their business with the Fooligan Jobs. If they meet certain requirements, they can give Dax a call and request a special job from him. After a few seconds, he will give them something to do in the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Meet Dax to get Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update

Ron Jakowski will give you a call the moment you log in to GTA Online. He will redirect you to visit Ace Liquor at the Sandy Shores, which is where Trevor Philips used to hang out. The place has since been taken over by Dax, a "narcotic messiah" who leads The Fooliganz.

Before you ask Dax for a job, you will first need to prove yourself to him. First Dose offers six different missions in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. To prove yourself, you only need to complete the first one, "Welcome to the Troupe," which requires you to defend yourself against the Lost MC bikers.

After successfully completing the first mission, Dax will become a phone contact. He is among the more useful characters in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Now that he knows what you are capable of, he can give you a lot more work down the line.

Give Dax a call anytime

As long as Dax is listed as a phone contact, you can give him a call in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. You will be given two options: "Request Work" and "Request Transportation." Of course, the former is more relevant for this situation, so pick the first choice.

You can then finally get started with the Fooligan Jobs, which range from destroying weed farms to planting explosives in select areas. GTA Online randomly selects these missions, so you won't know what you'll get until you do.

The Fooligan Jobs can be done in free mode lobbies. You don't have to disrupt whatever session you are currently playing in. If you complete the missions, you could potentially earn $100,000 in the Los Santos Drug Wars update, which is really good money.

Fooligan Jobs will double the rewards this week

GTA GFX @GTAGFX



If you successfully complete it, you unlock the GoPostal Uniform



#GTAOnline #LosSantosDrugWars One of Dax's fooligan jobs involves you stealing a GoPostal Van and disguising yourself with the uniformIf you successfully complete it, you unlock the GoPostal Uniform One of Dax's fooligan jobs involves you stealing a GoPostal Van and disguising yourself with the uniform 📮If you successfully complete it, you unlock the GoPostal Uniform 👔#GTAOnline #LosSantosDrugWars https://t.co/JlJewVpJsP

GTA Online's weekly bonuses will heavily prioritize the Los Santos Drug Wars update. From now until next week, players will earn twice the usual cash and reputation for the Fooligan Jobs. Under normal circumstances, players would only be making $50,000, but this week brings that amount up to $100,000.

Players just need to make sure they continue to display Dax under their phone contacts since they now have the option to hide certain ones.

Now is a great time for players to get started with the Fooligan Jobs. If they are skilled enough, the missions will only take less than eight minutes. With a little bit of practice, players will be sitting on a mountain of money.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes