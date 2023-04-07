Why players should get a Bunker in GTA Online this week after The Last Dose update

GTA Online's latest weekly update was released yesterday, offering significant Gunrunning bonuses to Bunker owners. Bunkers are a type of purchasable property in the game, which allows players to set up an underground arms trading business and sell weapons for profit.

As enticing as it sounds, it isn't the only available business option that GTA Online players can start in 2023. This might make one wonder if it’s really worth getting a Bunker, especially after the recent The Last Dose update. With that being said, this article will highlight important details about Bunkers that players should know about.

Why you must get a Bunker in GTA Online this week (post-The Last Dose update)

Bunkers in GTA Online are huge underground facilities that players are introduced to by Agent 14 from Covert Ops, an organization that allows MC Presidents and CEOs to buy a Bunker. Essentially, these are former military facilities that can now be used for the Gunrunning business.

Following yesterday's update, Rockstar Games ensured that the military will run Los Santos this week. Until April 12, 2023, a wide range of Gunrunning activities offer double bonuses and rewards to all Bunker owners:

1.5x cash and RP on Bunker Sell Missions

1.5x speed on Bunker Stock Production

1.5x boost to Bunker Research Speed

Furthermore, players can make use of a staggering 30% discount while purchasing Bunkers this week. All of this makes it the best time to invest in Bunkers and get an underground arms trading business running.

How to get started with the Gunrunning business in GTA Online in 2023

To start a Gunrunning business, players must first buy a Bunker in GTA Online from the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website. As such, there are 11 different locations available to choose from based on the player’s budget and preference:

Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000 Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000 Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000 Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000 Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000 Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000 Grand Senora Oilfields Bunker - $2,035,000 Grand Senora Desert Bunker - $2,120,000 Smoke Tree Road Bunker - $2,205,000 Thomson Scrapyard Bunker - $2,290,000 Farmhouse Bunker - $2,375,000

Once purchased, players will need to visit the new property, where they will meet Agent 14 who will hand over the keys and explain the reasons for running such a business. He further suggests that they should start a Mobile Operations Center, and explains how to make money by selling guns. Once the cutscene ends, owners of the new business can start operating on their own.

Players should note that there’s a daily fee of $2,000 for owning a Bunker, which will be $4,500 per day for a fully-upgraded one.

Overall, it’s definitely an interesting time to invest in GTA Online's Gunrunning business and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos while earning huge profits throughout the week.

Poll : Have you purchased a Bunker yet? Yes No 0 votes