5 best GTA Online tryhard outfits in 2023, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features an endless catalog of apparel. This lets players add a personal touch to their in-game avatars. Within the massive playerbase that this game has developed over the years is a sect known as tryhards. They are known for their dedication and intensive grinding in GTA Online. They are usually seen donning rugged military or tactical gear.
While military, tactical, or any other clothing item does not provide an extra advantage in the game, it suits the playing style of tryhards the best.
Ranking the top 5 GTA Online Tryhard outfits in 2023
5) All White Outfit
As the name suggests, this outfit consists of only white-colored apparel from top to bottom. The White Ski Mask is available in the mask shop at Vespucci Beach. To create the rest of this outfit, buy the following clothing items from any Suburban store:
- Pants - White Work Pants
- T-Shirt - White Manor Zigzag T-shirt
- Shoes - White Plain Hi Tops
- Gloves - White Cotton Gloves
- Chain - Covgari Silver Chain
- Caps - Ice Flat Backward
The majority of clothing items used here are available at the same outlet, hence it is easy to put together and also quite inexpensive. While it does look good, it is not suitable for stealth as other players can easily spot those wearing it even at a distance.
4) Tan Jogger Outfit
The Tan Jogger Outfit is simple yet effective. Here are all of the clothing items required for it:
- Sweater - Beige Turtleneck
- Pants - Tan Joggers
- Necklace - Pearl Bead Necklace
- Gloves - White Cotton Gloves
- Shoes - All White Sport Shoes
- Helmet - Tan Bulletproof
Head over to the Vespucci Movie Masks store to get the Black T-shirt Mask to finish this outfit. Most of its components are available at any Suburban outlet, so players shouldn't have to worry about hopping from one store to the other. It consists of pale colors that will blend easily in a desert environment and gives a no-nonsense vibe that suits the GTA tryhard playing style.
3) Tan Jogger Alternative
The items used in the Tan Jogger Alternative outfit contribute towards giving a dangerous adventure vibe. The White T-shirt Mask is available at Vespucci Movie Masks and the rest can be bought at a GTA Online Suburban store:
- Pants - Tan Joggers
- Sweaters - Tan Combat Sweater
- Scarf - White Scarf
- Gloves - White Cotton Gloves
- Shoes - All White Sport Shoes
- Helmet - Tan Bullet Proof Helmet
The suit consists of a pretty similar color palette featured in the previous entry and is equally easy to put together. However, the end product looks significantly more menacing.
2) Casual Purple
The Casual Purple outfit combines a variety of GTA Online clothes. Players will first have to get the Purple Waterproof Hoodie from the Diamond Casino & Resort, Purple Leather Half Face mask from Vespucci Movie Masks, and the following from Suburban:
- Utility Vests - Purple Strapz vest
- Pants - White Leather Stitch Pants (Arena War)
- Shoes - Magenta Low Canvas
- Glasses - White Tactical Glasses
- Helmets - Zebra Quad Lens
This Uniform is more on the casual side and can get rather expensive to put together. While it is definitely one of the more unique looks in this genre, there are better alternatives available.
1) Black and Blue
The Black and Blue Tryhard outfit is a breath of fresh air in GTA Online as it steps away from the widely used camo and tan uniforms. Players can buy the following apparel from any Suburban store:
- Pants - Black Joggers
- Shoes - Black and Blue Light Ups
- Gloves - Black Tact Gloves
- Glasses - Dusk Urban Ski
- Helmets - Aqua Camo Quad Lens
- Utility Tops - Black Battle Vest
- Utility Vests - Blue and Gray Strapz Vest
The ensemble is sleek and looks audaciously mysterious. The neon blue utility vest may not be the best choice for stealth in GTA Online. However, it is the combination of style and seriousness that makes the outfit stand out.
