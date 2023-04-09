5 best GTA Online tryhard outfits in 2023, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features an endless catalog of apparel. This lets players add a personal touch to their in-game avatars. Within the massive playerbase that this game has developed over the years is a sect known as tryhards. They are known for their dedication and intensive grinding in GTA Online. They are usually seen donning rugged military or tactical gear.

While military, tactical, or any other clothing item does not provide an extra advantage in the game, it suits the playing style of tryhards the best.

Ranking the top 5 GTA Online Tryhard outfits in 2023

5) All White Outfit

(Image via YouTube/TJRH)

As the name suggests, this outfit consists of only white-colored apparel from top to bottom. The White Ski Mask is available in the mask shop at Vespucci Beach. To create the rest of this outfit, buy the following clothing items from any Suburban store:

Pants - White Work Pants

T-Shirt - White Manor Zigzag T-shirt

Shoes - White Plain Hi Tops

Gloves - White Cotton Gloves

Chain - Covgari Silver Chain

Caps - Ice Flat Backward

The majority of clothing items used here are available at the same outlet, hence it is easy to put together and also quite inexpensive. While it does look good, it is not suitable for stealth as other players can easily spot those wearing it even at a distance.

4) Tan Jogger Outfit

(Image via YouTube/Estractz)

The Tan Jogger Outfit is simple yet effective. Here are all of the clothing items required for it:

Sweater - Beige Turtleneck

Pants - Tan Joggers

Necklace - Pearl Bead Necklace

Gloves - White Cotton Gloves

Shoes - All White Sport Shoes

Helmet - Tan Bulletproof

Head over to the Vespucci Movie Masks store to get the Black T-shirt Mask to finish this outfit. Most of its components are available at any Suburban outlet, so players shouldn't have to worry about hopping from one store to the other. It consists of pale colors that will blend easily in a desert environment and gives a no-nonsense vibe that suits the GTA tryhard playing style.

3) Tan Jogger Alternative

(Image via YouTube/Estractz)

The items used in the Tan Jogger Alternative outfit contribute towards giving a dangerous adventure vibe. The White T-shirt Mask is available at Vespucci Movie Masks and the rest can be bought at a GTA Online Suburban store:

Pants - Tan Joggers

Sweaters - Tan Combat Sweater

Scarf - White Scarf

Gloves - White Cotton Gloves

Shoes - All White Sport Shoes

Helmet - Tan Bullet Proof Helmet

The suit consists of a pretty similar color palette featured in the previous entry and is equally easy to put together. However, the end product looks significantly more menacing.

2) Casual Purple

(image via YouTube/xprovenom)

The Casual Purple outfit combines a variety of GTA Online clothes. Players will first have to get the Purple Waterproof Hoodie from the Diamond Casino & Resort, Purple Leather Half Face mask from Vespucci Movie Masks, and the following from Suburban:

Utility Vests - Purple Strapz vest

Pants - White Leather Stitch Pants (Arena War)

Shoes - Magenta Low Canvas

Glasses - White Tactical Glasses

Helmets - Zebra Quad Lens

This Uniform is more on the casual side and can get rather expensive to put together. While it is definitely one of the more unique looks in this genre, there are better alternatives available.

1) Black and Blue

(Image via YouTube/TJRH)

The Black and Blue Tryhard outfit is a breath of fresh air in GTA Online as it steps away from the widely used camo and tan uniforms. Players can buy the following apparel from any Suburban store:

Pants - Black Joggers

Shoes - Black and Blue Light Ups

Gloves - Black Tact Gloves

Glasses - Dusk Urban Ski

Helmets - Aqua Camo Quad Lens

Utility Tops - Black Battle Vest

Utility Vests - Blue and Gray Strapz Vest

The ensemble is sleek and looks audaciously mysterious. The neon blue utility vest may not be the best choice for stealth in GTA Online. However, it is the combination of style and seriousness that makes the outfit stand out.

Poll : Are you a GTA Online tryhard? Yes No 0 votes