Is Oppressor Mk II getting a price change in GTA Online: Everything you need to know

The Pegassi Oppressor MK II is one of GTA Online's most notorious vehicles. It's a one-of-a-kind motorcycle that can fly and shoot guided missiles. While the Oppressor is one of the most efficient vehicles in the game, in the wrong hands, it can create difficulties for other players. As a result, numerous members of the community wanted Rockstar to weaken the hoverbike. However, the developers have found a different answer.

In the coming weeks, many vehicles will have their prices re-balanced. Once this comes into effect, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II will become inaccessible to most players.

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II getting more expensive after vehicle price changes in GTA Online

Rockstar Games revealed that the prices of several utility vehicles in GTA Online will be re-adjusted. This is being done so that all types of players can enjoy the game equally. The new prices will come into effect from April 27, 2023, and will increase the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II's price tag to $8,000,000.

The Oppressor MK II is a significantly overpowered vehicle. It can fly at a blistering top speed of 127.75 mph or 205.59 km/h and shoot several guided Homing Missiles. While its riders are prone to incoming bullets, the hover bike's fast movement in the sky makes it incredibly hard to aim at.

Due to these reasons, those in possession of it have a big advantage over their competitors. Hence, Rockstar Games has decided to make the Oppressor MK II and many other vehicles like it more expensive.

However, the price change will have no effect on those who already own these vehicles. Thus, many vehicles that can deploy countermeasures like the Imponte Ruiner 2000 and the Ocelot Stromberg are becoming cheaper. This will make them more accessible to players and level the playing field in GTA Online.

While Rockstar Games will continue to regulate vehicle prices moving forward, here is a list that contains the current vehicle price changes in GTA Online:

Brute Armored Boxville - $1,300,000

- $1,300,000 Buckingham Akula - $4,500,000

- $4,500,000 Declasse Granger 3600LX - $2,000,000

- $2,000,000 Declasse Scramjet - $4,000,000

- $4,000,000 Dewbauchee Champion - $3,750,000

- $3,750,000 Imponte Ruiner 2000 - $3,750,000

- $3,750,000 HVY Chernobog -$1,500,000

-$1,500,000 Imponte Deluxo - $5,750,000

- $5,750,000 Mammoth Thruster - $2,500,000

- $2,500,000 Ocelot Stromberg - $2,500,000

- $2,500,000 Pegassi Opressor - $2,750,000

- $2,750,000 Pegassi Opressor Mk II - $8,000,000

- $8,000,000 Pegassi Toreador - $4,250,000

- $4,250,000 Pegassi Weaponized Ignus - $4,500,000

- $4,500,000 RM-10 Bombushka - $4,750,000

Since these prices will be implemented from April 27, 2023, players still have time to get the GTA Online Pegassi Oppressor MK II at its usual rate. Currently, it is available for $3,890,250 on Warstock Cache & Carry. There is also a Trade Price of $2,925,000 available once players complete five Client Jobs from the Terrobyte.

