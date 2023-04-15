Will GTA Online's Oppressor Mk II be worth spending $8,000,000 after the price change update?

April 27, 2023, is the date that many GTA Online vehicles will be getting a price change, which includes the Oppressor Mk II costing $8,000,000. That will make the flying motorcycle one of the most expensive things to purchase in this entire game. For reference, the Luxor Deluxe is going to be the only vehicle in GTA Online that would cost more than the Oppressor Mk II.

It's worth mentioning that the flying bike was already nerfed pretty hard in The Criminal Enterprises update. PvP players could easily notice how much worse its homing missiles and countermeasures were subsequently. That said, this motorcycle is still an all-around top-tier vehicle for most content. The only question is: Should one get it for $8,000,000?

GTA Online's Oppressor Mk II will still be a good vehicle at $8,000,000

The relevant part of Rockstar's latest Newswire article states the following about some upcoming price changes:

"Firstly, we will be updating prices for several current vehicles in GTA Online on April 27 to better reflect their value to players... Conversely, some vehicles with outsized utility, performance, or powerful weaponry will see their prices increased — such as the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II."

It's no secret that this motorcycle is one of the best vehicles in all of GTA Online. Here is a short list of reasons why players still love to use it, even after its nerf:

Top-tier mobility: You can fly this bike anywhere but underwater.

You can fly this bike anywhere but underwater. Low-skill floor: It controls like a land vehicle that you could also use in the air, meaning anybody can get used to it.

It controls like a land vehicle that you could also use in the air, meaning anybody can get used to it. Missiles are still good for PvE: While its homing missile's aim can be shaky against airborne NPCs, players can still use this weapon to great effect against most other foes on the ground.

While its homing missile's aim can be shaky against airborne NPCs, players can still use this weapon to great effect against most other foes on the ground. Small size: Smaller targets are harder to hit, so this motorcycle's non-existent armor isn't too bad of a flaw.

Smaller targets are harder to hit, so this motorcycle's non-existent armor isn't too bad of a flaw. Easy to summon: You can call it via your Interaction Menu instead of having to go through some dialogue with your Mechanic.

Ultimately, the Oppressor Mk II is still a good vehicle.

$8,000,000 is overpriced for some players

Most vehicles that will get their prices altered in the April 27 update will typically see an increase or decrease of about $1,000,000. The Oppressor Mk II is getting the biggest change by a significant margin, as its default price rises from $3,890,250 to $8,000,000. It will cost more than double its current price post-April 27.

Most admirable vehicles in GTA Online tend to be in the $1-3 million range. Spending $8,000,000 is way too much for the average person. However, there is a way to lower its price that would help you make some significant savings.

Unlocking the Trade Price of the Oppressor Mk II

GTA Online players need to own a Terrorbyte and complete five Client Jobs to unlock the vehicle's Trade Price. It doesn't matter which ones the player completes. They can stick with Robbery in Progress since that one is easy to do and doesn't have any pesky requirements.

Here is a quick rundown of what you need to know:

Current cost before the update: $3,890,250

$3,890,250 Current Trade Price before the update: $2,925,000

$2,925,000 Percentage saved if you unlock the Trade Price: 75.18796992481203%

75.18796992481203% New cost on April 27: $8,000,00

$8,000,00 Expected Trade Price on April 27: ~$6,015,037

Do note that Trade Prices tend to be 75% or slightly higher by a few decimals. Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed what the new discounted cost would be if players completed five Client Jobs. Nonetheless, having the potential to get this still-amazing vehicle for roughly $6 million is a good deal. You can definitely earn that money back by grinding, but it will take almost twice as long compared to the efficiency of doing so before April 27, 2023.

