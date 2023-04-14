5 best GTA Online vehicles to buy before their inevitable price hike (April 14-26, 2023)

Rockstar Games has announced that they will re-adjust the prices of certain vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. This is being done to improve the overall balance of the game. The following cars will become more expensive in the coming weeks:

Buckingham Akula

Declasse Scramjet

Dewbauchee Champion

Imponte Deluxo

Pegassi Opressor MK II

Pegassi Toreador

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

These vehicles have unique features that give their owners a significant advantage over their peers. Since the revised price tags will come into effect from April 27, 2023, here is a list of the five best GTA Online vehicles to buy before the price hike.

Pegassi Oppressor MK II and four more of the best GTA Online vehicles to buy before their inevitable price hike

1) Buckingham Akula

The Buckingham Akula is a weaponized and armored military helicopter in GTA Online. It was added to the game under The Doomsday Heist update on September 12, 2017. One of the special features of the Akula is its Stealth Mode, which prevents it from being spotted on enemy radars.

Akula is bulletproof from the rear end and can withstand multiple explosives upon upgrading its armor to its maximum capacity. Currently, players can purchase the Buckingham Akula for $3,704,050 or a Trade Price of $2,785,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. However, it will cost $4,500,000 once the GTA price changes are implemented.

2) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

The GTA Online Pegassi Oppressor MK II is one-of-a-kind and often sparks debate within the fanbase regarding its inclusion. It is fast and possesses a unique ability to fly. The Oppressor MK II can also shoot guided Homing Missiles and has a Rocket Boost installed.

It was added on August 14, 2018, with the After Hours update and is one of the most useful vehicles in the game. Currently, players can claim the Pegassi Oppressor MK II from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,890,250 or a Trade Price of $2,925,000. After April 27, 2023, the hoverbike will cost a whopping $8,000,000.

3) Declasse Scramjet

Declasse Scramjet is a supercar whose design is inspired by the real-life Anime series Speed Racer Mach 5 (1960) and Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale. The Scramjet can jump vertically, shoot Homing Missiles, and has a Rocket Boost.

It also boasts a blistering top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h with super-fast acceleration. The Declasse Scramjet can currently be purchased for $3,480,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry, but after the GTA price changes, it will cost $4,000,000. There is also no Trade Price attached to it.

4) Pegassi Toreador

Pegassi Toreador is one of the most unique vehicles one can own in GTA Online. It is popularly known as an amphibian vehicle due to its distinct ability to function on land and water. Like most vehicles on this list, the Toreador can fire Homing Missiles and accelerate quickly with the help of its Rocket Boost.

The vehicle can withstand up to six Homing missile attacks and survive five explosive rounds. Along with an incredible top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h, it is also bulletproof from the rear end. Players can buy the Pegassi Toreador for $3,660,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry before its price increases to $4,250,000.

5) Imponte Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo is a weaponized Sports Classic car in GTA Online that is capable of flying. Its design is based on the real-life DeLorean DMC-12 featured in the movie Back To The Future and has a top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h.

Like the Pegassi Toreador, Imponte Deluxo can float on water and can also shoot Homing Missiles. Those interested can claim the flying car for $4,721,500 or a Trade Price of $3,550,000 from Warstock Cache & Carry. However, after the price hike, it will cost $5,750,000.

