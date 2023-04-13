GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars revealed (April 13 to April 19, 2023)

With the recent release of the weekly update, the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Podium and Prize Ride cars for the ongoing event week have finally been revealed. Until April 20, 2023, players will be able to get a weaponized sports car for free at the Diamond Casino & Resort. Additionally, they're entitled to another free sports car by finishing in the Top 5 in Pursuit Races for three days in a row.

Developers Rockstar Games recently adopted a new strategy where they share details of the latest weekly update with a few prominent community members ahead of time. Once again, all of the information pertaining to the upcoming event week was revealed on the popular website, GTAForums.

JB 700W revealed as the new Podium car along with Prize Ride 8F Drafter this week in GTA Online

Podium and Prize Ride vehicles revealed (Image via GTAForums)

The weaponized Grand Theft Auto Online sports car, the Dewbauchee JB 700W, has been revealed as this week's Diamond Casino & Resort Podium vehicle.

It boasts a solid top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91km/h and has the ability to wield dual Machine Guns and Proximity Mines. Usually, the Dewbauchee JB 700W can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,470,000, but lucky players can get it for free this week.

To win this car, players will have to head into the Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel. Unfortunately, there's only a one in 20 chance of winning the vehicle. Unfortunately, the wheel can only be spun once in every real-life 24 hours.

The LS Car Meet Prize Ride has been revealed as the Obey 8F Drafter and will remain accessible until April 19, 2023. To get this sports car, players have to place Top 5 in Pursuit Races for three real-life days in a row.

The Obey 8F Drafter offers great handling and acceleration and reaches a decent top speed of 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h. Generally, this car is listed on Legendary Motorsport for a price of $718,000.

It should be noted that these vehicles are only free this week and will be replaced by new ones come April 20, 2023 with a new GTA Online weekly update.

