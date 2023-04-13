Major changes reportedly coming to GTA Online with upcoming updates in 2023

Just as the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is coming to an end, huge gameplay changes are reportedly set to make their way to GTA Online.
According to Spider-Vice, an admin for GTAForums, Rockstar Games is bringing some quality-of-life changes to the game with upcoming updates. Players can also expect changes in some vehicles’ prices, including the Oppressor Mk II. Additionally, a brand-new feature is believed to debut next week onwards.
New License Plate Creator will make its debut with next week's GTA Online update, according to the report
According to the GTAForums post, Rockstar Games will release a brand-new License Plate Creator next week. Players can create up to 30 different custom license plates via a website and then apply them in the game. This will serve as a direct replacement for the now-discontinued iFruit application on mobile devices.
The post also claimed that the developers are planning to implement a few more payout changes for missions in the same way they did for First Dose – Fatal Incursion.
Apart from missions, vehicles will reportedly see major price changes starting April 27, 2023. Some will see price drops, while others will get cost increases.
Here are a couple of vehicles whose prices will be dropping, according to the leak:
- Ocelot Stromberg
- Imponte Ruiner 2000
The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II, on the other hand, will get a price increase, along with some other vehicles.
This is huge considering that the developers are still bringing in new features and general gameplay improvements. The final drip-feed car, Karin Boor, will also be released this week as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC weekly update event.
GTA Online's Karin Boor is a two-door, off-road utility car that has taken direct inspiration from the real-life Subaru BRAT (2nd generation). Based on the in-game files, the vehicle can reach a speed of 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h). However, the actual on-road performance may vary. It will be available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,280,000.
Rockstar Games is expected to share more details about everything coming into the game via their Newswire posts as it looks to re-evaluate vehicle pricing.
