What to expect from unreleased Karin Boor car in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update has added many vehicles so far; however, there’s still one final drip-feed car unreleased – the Karin Boor. Rockstar will add this two-seater coupe utility vehicle to the game in the coming weeks as part of The Last Dose weekly event. However, players may wonder what to expect from it and how it compares to other DLC cars like the Annis 300R and the Ocelot Virtue.

That said, this article will share everything players need to know about the upcoming Karin Boor car in GTA Online.

Karin Boor not special in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has provided players with many interesting vehicles, including the recently released Ocelot Virtue. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that every car is worth collecting, it is still nice to see Rockstar adding new content to an almost decade-old game. But being the final drip-feed car, the Karin Boor doesn’t seem special or unique in any way.

Let’s break down its visual appearance first:

It shares similar design characteristics with the Warrener HKR and the Picador in the game. While it draws inspiration from the real-life Subaru BRAT, it takes some design cues from the following:

Toyota Cresta (X50-X60): Headlights and grille

Toyota Hilux (4th generation): Rear tail light setup and bonnet

It has a classic look, which many vintage car enthusiasts will appreciate. However, the performance is where the Karin Boor falls behind other popular cars from the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

According to the game’s files, the Karin Boor can only attain a maximum speed of 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h). This doesn’t look bad until compared to other vehicles’ performances.

Here’s a complete list of GTA Online drip-feed cars in the DLC, along with their top speed after a full upgrade as tested by renowned analyst Broughy1322:

Annis 300R - 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h)

120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) Classique Broadway - 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h)

100.00 mph (160.93 km/h) Överflöd Entity MT - 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h)

131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) Willard Eudora - 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h)

109.00 mph (175.42 km/h) Karin Hotring Everon - 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h)

125.75 mph (202.37 km/h) Weeny Issi Rally - 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h)

116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) Toundra Panthere - 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h)

122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) Declasse Tahoma Coupe - 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h)

112.25 mph (180.65 km/h) Declasse Tulip M-100 - 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h)

116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) Ocelot Virtue - 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h)

While players have had issues with some of these cars, especially the recent Ocelot Virtue, they are all faster than the Karin Boor. However, the actual performance of the vehicle may vary after its release, and players should be able to customize it to attain a higher top speed.

Rockstar Games is expected to release the drip-feed vehicle in GTA Online soon, and players can expect an official newsletter post about its arrival, along with other reaming content in The Last Dose update.

