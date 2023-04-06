Why GTA Online players should avoid buying Ocelot Virtue at all costs

GTA Online players have the ability to purchase the Ocelot Virtue, but it isn't worth the expense. Paying $2,980,000 is a lot of money, and its Trade Price of $2,235,000 is still pretty costly. However, the price isn't the main reason to avoid buying this electric Supercar, as its performance is quite good. Why GTA Online players should avoid buying it has to do with the fact that it's obtainable for free.

There is little reason ever to get a second Ocelot Virtue, meaning that getting the first one for $0 is good enough. It's not even as if players have a strict time limit to get the car for free. The only requirement is to complete all of The Last Dose missions. Completing that and the prerequisite First Dose missions should only take a few hours, and the player can make some decent money from the Awards in the meantime.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Getting the Ocelot Virtue for free is a much better deal in GTA Online

If one has the option to purchase a car for nearly $3 million or do a few missions to get it for free while making money, then the latter option is generally much better. The Last Dose isn't even a hard storyline to complete, especially since players can restart as often as they'd like.

You also get some Awards that pay $100,000 each by completing each mission, meaning you can earn a little bit of money while trying to get this car at no cost. Once you beat The Last Dose, wait a while for Dax to call you. He will tell you that you can pick up Dr. Friedlander's old car.

Go to Vinewood Hills to collect it. If you can't find it, the map has a yellow car icon titled "Bonus Item." Once you enter the vehicle, you will get the option to deliver it to any of your garages.

You don't need to purchase a second Ocelot Virtue

One is good enough (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players seldom need to get multiple copies of the same vehicle. Hence, there isn't much of a reason to buy a second Ocelot Virtue. The only few reasons to buy one instead of doing The Last Dose mission would be if a person:

Isn't good in GTA Online and can't complete the missions. Is too lazy and has plenty of money to throw around.

The car is good, you just don't need to buy it.

Ocelot Virtue performance

Here are the important stats as measured by YouTuber Broughy1322:

Top Speed: 119.3 mph (192 km/h)

119.3 mph (192 km/h) Lap Time: 0:59.293

Its top speed isn't great for a Supercar, yet its lap time is pretty good, thanks to the electric car's amazing acceleration. GTA Online players who get Dr. Isiah Friedlander's vehicle should immediately be able to notice how quickly this car goes from 0 to 100.

To conclude, the Ocelot Virtue is an excellent automobile in GTA Online that you can get for free (arguably one of the best freebies). Getting it at $0 will always be available to players, so take advantage of that gift whenever you have the chance.

